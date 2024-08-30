Manchester United exploring move for 20-year-old Chelsea star on transfer deadline day: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a possible deal for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka as the clock ticks down on transfer deadline day. The Red Devils have been in talks with the Blues over Jadon Sancho.

Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth reports that a deal for Chukwuemeka would be separate from a potential Sancho transfer. The English midfielder is struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge, and the Reds are eyeing him.

Chukwuemeka has yet to play this season and faces an uphill battle to break into Chelsea's midfield. Enzo Maresca added his former Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the team. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have started the season as the west Londoners' midfield duo.

Trending

Manchester United have undergone a rebuild and have looked to freshen up Erik ten Hag's midfield. Manuel Ugarte is set to arrive at the club from Paris Saint-Germain, and the Uruguayan's transfer is awaiting an official announcement.

Chukwuemeka offers a different profile to Ugarte, as he can play in various midfield positions, including central and attacking midfield. He appeared 12 times across competitions last season, registering two goals and one assist.

The seven-cap England U20 international arrived at Chelsea from Aston Villa in August 2022 for a fee in the region of £20 million. His stock was high upon arrival but injury issues have hampered his spell in west London.

Enzo Maresca cast doubt over Carney Chukwuemeka's future at Chelsea before Manchester United's interest

Enzo Maresca wasn't sure he could give Carney Chukwuemeka a lot of game time (Image - Getty)

Chukwuemeka's fitness troubles during his time at Chelsea concerned new manager Enzo Maresca. The Italian coach spoke about his situation and suggested he might not get much playing time (via The Daily Star):

"Carney is a very good player, but because of some injuries in the past, I think it's important he plays 30 or 35 games in a row. Is he going to play that for us? I'm not sure."

Expand Tweet

Ten Hag has shown his trust in youth during his tenure in charge of Manchester United. Kobbie Mainoo, 19, and Alejandro Garnacho, 20, have been integral members of the Reds team.

The Dutch coach may feel he can get the best of Chukwuemeka and offer him more game time. However, given that the last attacking midfielder to arrive from Stamford Bridge was Mason Mount, there may be hesitancy.

Mount has encountered a nightmare Manchester United spell, which has seen him constantly pick up injuries. Chukwuemeka's recent injury record has been an issue, and the Red Devils may take that into account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback