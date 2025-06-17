Manchester United express interest in signing 25-year-old Inter midfielder who wants to leave club after Simone Inzaghi’s exit: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly expressed interest in signing Davide Frattesi from Inter Miami. The midfielder is said to be keen on a San Siro exit following the departure of Simone Inzaghi.

According to Sky Sports, Frattesi has instructed his agents to find him a new club this summer. The Italian is keen on playing regularly and is open to joining any side that will give him the opportunity.

Manchester United could face competition from Atletico Madrid and Napoli for the midfielder's signing. Both Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone see Frattesi as a potential signing.

The 25-year-old midfielder played 47 matches for the UEFA Champions League runners-up last season. He scored seven goals and assisted two across competitions.

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand spoke about the importance of Manchester United signing a midfielder this summer. He said on his YouTube channel after the signing of Matheus Cunha:

“I think this is a great start to the transfer window. I think if I was the the recruitment team now, if I was advising them on anything now, I’ll be saying please make sure you do not forget an experienced number nine. I’m not going to say names. I’ve said the names too many times. I’d go and get a midfielder as well. A midfielder who can either dictate the play and pass and be the orchestrator… So those those those two players will be the next ones, a centre forward and a centre midfielder, and also a right back.”

Manchester United are set to lose Christian Eriksen on a free this summer and are also reportedly looking to offload Casemiro.

Rio Ferdinand excited about the signing of Matheus Cunha at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand, on his YouTube channel, admitted to being excited over Matheus Cunha's move to Manchester United. He was happy that the Red Devils signed a goalscorer and said:

"He needs to reboot this attack. We don’t look like we’re going to score goals in open play unless it’s Bruno [Fernandes] or maybe Amad [Diallo]. We’ve taken Wolves’ top goalscorer this season. He’s got 16 goals to his name in all competitions. He’s one of the players that I mentioned a few weeks ago: if I had a shopping list, he would be on there.

"He knows the Premier League so he doesn’t need any adaptation time. This is a huge factor… if you’re going to buy players from foreign leagues, players that don’t have the experience in the Premier League, there is always a risk. But he has the experience here, we’ve seen him here, he grew up a Manchester United fan."

The Red Devils were also said to be interested in Liam Delap, but the Ipswich Town star opted to join Chelsea and made his Blues debut at the FIFA Club World Cup on Monday, June 16.

