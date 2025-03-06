Manchester United eye move for former Manchester City star as they look to replace Andre Onana - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. However, they will have to fight off intense competition for his signature.

Andre Onana is the first choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils, having arrived from Inter Milan for a reported fee of £47 million in 2023. He has kept 21 clean sheets in 21 appearances for them but made numerous high-profile errors. While he has pulled off some good saves, his errors have cost United a fair bit.

Hence, as per TEAMtalk, Manchester United are looking to sign another goalkeeper in the summer. They have identified James Trafford as a target. The Englishman has been excellent for Burnley this season, having kept 24 clean sheets in 34 Championship games.

Trafford came through Manchester City's academy but never made a senior appearance for them. He joined Burnley in 2023 and has since kept 26 clean sheets in 62 games for them. As per the aforementioned report, he will be open to a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

However, Newcastle United are also heavily interested in signing Trafford. His contract with Burnley expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is around £15 million. However, that could change depending upon whether Burnley earn promotion or not.

Manchester United legend 'perplexed' by club's decision to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana

The Red Devils let David de Gea leave as a free agent in the summer of 2023 after the expiration of his contract. He had spent 12 years at the club, making 545 appearances and keeping 190 clean sheets. Manchester United, however, decided to replace him with Andre Onana.

Club legend Gary Pallister recently spoke about Onana's errors and the Red Devils' decision to let De Gea leave. He said (via GOAL):

“He’s obviously very good with the ball at his feet, he’s very calm with the ball at his feet. There have been a couple of high-profile errors of late. I’m not going to attack him for the game against Ipswich because the first one is communication between the two of them and the second one, how many times do you see that? He can’t make his mind up until the ball goes past the centre-forward. If he gets a touch and he’s diving the wrong way, he’s going to look stupid. It was a 50-50 and the ball has gone in the net. I’m not really blaming him for them.

“His name keeps resonating around the chat with the fans about whether he is strong enough and good enough to be the goalkeeper of Manchester United. I’m really perplexed by the fact that we let De Gea go. I know he wasn’t great with the ball at his feet and that’s what [Erik] ten Hag seemed to be obsessing over but, for me, David de Gea still had plenty to offer.”

De Gea was without a club for an year after leaving Manchester United before joining Fiorentina. He's kept eight clean sheets in 26 appearances for them while Onana has kept eight clean sheets in 36 appearacens for Manchester United this season.

