Manchester United eye move for PL defender linked with Liverpool and Manchester City - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has also garnered interest from Liverpool and Manchester City. The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender's contract expires in 2026.

The Red Devils are languishing in 13th place in the Premier League standings after a tough first half of the 2024-25 season. They are looking to strengthen their side this January and are keen to sign a left-back. Luke Shaw has faced major injury issues and has made just three appearances this season. Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia also only recently returned from a long-term injury.

As per The Independent, Manchester United had identified Nuno Mendes as their primary target for the position. However, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to demand around €60 million for him. Moreover, United will need to sell players to spend that amount and they are unwilling to do so.

Hence, the Red Devils have now turned their attention towards Rayan Ait-Nouri. The Algeria international has impressed for Wolves since joining them from Angers SCO, initially on loan, in 2020. He's made 138 appearances for them, registering 11 goals and 13 assists. He's recorded three goals and five assists in 20 Premier League games this season.

However, Manchester United will have to face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for Ait-Nouri's signature.

Manchester United target prefers a move to Liverpool: Reports

As per iNews (via Caught Offside), Manchester United and Liverpool are among several clubs interested in signing Milos Kerkez. However, the Bournemouth defender prefers a move to Anfield.

Kerkez has been highly impressive for Andoni Iraola's side this season, bagging two goals and three assists in 22 Premier League games. Only three defenders have more goal contributions than him in the league this season, none of them above U21.

Kerkez's performances have garnered attention from numerous top clubs in the English top flight, including Manchester United and Liverpool. The Hungary international would prefer a move to Anfield. The Reds' current director of football is Richard Hughes, who signed Kerkez during his time at Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar.

His contract with Bournemouth expires in 2028 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €28 million. However, the Cherries are expected to demand a much higher fee, especially if they are to let him go in January.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to sign a left-back after underwhelming performances from both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas this season. While Robertson has provided one assist in 27 games across competitions this season, Tsimikas has recorded two assists in 18 games.

