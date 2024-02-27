Manchester United eye replacing Erik ten Hag with PL boss who's viewed as Manchester City's Pep Guardiola's long-term successor: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi and could scupper Manchester City's plans to make him Pep Guardiola's long-term successor.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst reports that De Zerbi is of interest to the Red Devils amid uncertainty over Erik ten Hag's future. The club's new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering potential candidates to replace the Dutch coach.

De Zerbi fits the bill with his attacking philosophy and work in transforming Brighton. He guided the Seagulls to UEFA Europa League qualification last season for the first time in the club's history.

The Italian coach has overseen 35 wins in 74 games in charge at the Amex. He's been a thorn in Manchester United's side, overseeing two wins in three games against the Ten Hag's side across competitions.

Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford is looking increasingly doubtful as his side continues to struggle this season. A disappointing 2-1 home loss to Fulham (February 24) has them sitting sixth in the league, eight points off the top four.

De Zerbi isn't only of interest to Manchester United. Their cross-city rivals Manchester City have also earmarked him as a long-term Guardiola replacement.

Guardiola doesn't appear close to leaving City and his contract runs until next year. But, the treble-winning Spanish tactician holds De Zerbi in high regard and lauded him earlier this season (via Manchester City's official website):

"I think I admire him for the fact it doesn't matter the team he plays, he proved you don't have to be in a top, top, top club or with top, top exceptional players to make your team play how you like to play."

Ten Hag's contract with Manchester United also expires next year and he's been at Old Trafford since July 2022. He's overseen 60 wins in 98 games, guiding his side to the Carabao Cup and ending a six-year trophy drought last season.

Manchester City boss Guardiola feels Manchester United will be back following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival

Pep Guardiola has dominated English football with Manchester City.

Ratcliffe's purchase of a 27.7% stake in Manchester United has been finalized. The club will enter a new era this summer with the British billionaire and his INEOS team taking charge of sporting operations at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' new co-owner has already laid out his plans to take the 13-time Premier League champions back to the top. He's warned Manchester City and Liverpool that he intends to 'knock them off their perch'.

Guardiola responded to those comments by insisting it's wise of the Brit to admit United have a long way to go in rivaling their 'noisy neighbors'. He said (via BBC Sport):

"As [soon] as the teams admit it they will be closer to us. If they want to deny it for things that are not the reality then it's their problem - it's not our problem. When I've been below teams I've always admired them and thought about what we need to do to be close, to challenge them."

Ratcliffe has already started making changes at Manchester United by bringing in Manchester City's COO Omar Berrada. He will become the club's new CEO in the summer.

The INEOS chief has also made Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth his top sporting director target. The Englishman has been placed on gardening leave following an approach from the Red Devils.