Manchester United eye Serie A side as Casemiro replacement - Reports

Manchester United could move on from former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro after the end of the season, as the Brazilian has been playing inconsistently so far. If this happens, Metro reports that Atalanta midfielder Ederson is the main candidate to replace him.

Casemiro is under a lucrative deal with the Red Devils, reportedly earning £300,000 per week and his contract expires in the summer of 2026. The Brazilian midfielder was one of the top players for United last season, helping them win the Carabao Cup and finishing third in the Premier League.

But things have changed this year. He has made 21 appearances across competitions, registering five goals and two assists.

As for Ederson, he has played a total of 72 games with Atalanta since joining the Italian club from Salernitana in 2022 and has scored seven goals. He is considered a great box-to-box player and the British club views him as a great addition.

Ederson not the only midfielder Manchester United could pursue to replace Casemiro

Ederson appears to be the top candidate to replace Casemiro in the summer and according to Metro, the asking price is close to €60 million.

However, the 24-year-old midfielder isn't the only player the Red Devils could pursue in the summer. Per Caught Offside, manager Erik ten Hag wants to bring Youssouf Fofana to the team.

Fofana has been playing for Monaco this season and has appeared in 23 games so far, with one goal and three assists. Manchester United could sign the 25-year-old midfielder for €30 million. Caught Offside names Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus as teams that could also show interest to land the Frenchman.

Other players that the Red Devils could land to replace Casemiro are Amadou Onana and Joao Neves.

Manchester United are expected to make changes to their roster after another struggling season. They have failed to maintain a contending status in the English Premier League for another season and are sixth with 47 points.

With 10 games left to play, they are outside the title race and have shifted their attention to a fourth-place finish to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League. If England is awarded one more ticket to the Champions League, Manchester United could advance even if they finish fifth.

At the moment, the Red Devils trail Aston Villa (4th) and Tottenham Hotspur (5th) by eight and six points, respectively.