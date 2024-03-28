Manchester United eye surprise move for 34-year-old Premier League flop - Reports

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are reportedly looking forward to signing Spanish forward Joselu Mato, who's currently on a loan at Real Madrid from Espanyol.

Joselu started his career at La Liga side Celta Vigo and then joined Real Madrid in 2009. He later spent a few years in Germany, playing for TSG Hoffenheim and Hannover 96 before joining Stoke City in 2015.

For Stoke City, he made 27 appearances, bagging four goals and four assists. After two years, he signed a contract with Newcastle United before heading back to Spain in 2019. Joselu made 52 appearances for the Magpies, recording seven goals and two assists.

However, the Red Devils are currently considering a move for the 34-year-old to Old Trafford in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Revelo. Joselu has one year remaining in his deal as his current contract with Espanyol will expire in the summer of 2025.

As per the aforementioned report, the Spanish forward can function as a backup to Rasmus Hojlund, who joined Manchester United last summer. This season, Joselu Mato has made 38 appearances, where he has bagged 13 goals and three assists across competitions for Real Madrid.

Manchester United getting ready to pay release clause of Brazilian defender - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly getting prepared to pay the full release clause of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Football Italia.

The Brazilian defender has decent experience, as he made 110 appearances for Torino between 2018 and 2022. Bremer joined Juventus from Torino for a reported transfer fee of €44 million plus bonuses in summer 2022.

Since joining the Old Lady, the 27-year-old Brazilian has made 72 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and an assist. This season, Bremer has made 28 starts for Juventus in Seria A, where he has managed to keep 13 clean sheets.

As a result of his consistency, the Brazilian defender has attracted interest from several top English clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.