Manchester United eye surprise move for Chelsea star - Reports

Manchester United are planning a move for Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson to shore up their faltering attack this summer, according to Football Transfers. The Red Devils are looking to sign a new No. 9 to lead the line next season amid Rasmus Hojlund's struggles.

The Danish striker registered 10 goals from 52 games across competitions in the 2024-25 season, but failed to convince fans. Joshua Zirkzee, meanwhile, hasn't fared any better with seven goals in 49 outings.

Ruben Amorim apparently wants to station a new frontman as the focal point of his attack. Manchester United have been linked with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen of late, but Jackson has now emerged as an alternative.

The Senegalese's future at Chelsea has been thrown into the air following the club's pursuit of Ipswich Town's Liam Delap. The Englishman was apparently a target for the Red Devils as well, but the Blues are now the favorites to lap him up.

The situation has prompted Manchester United to turn to Jackson. The 23-year-old registered 13 goals from 34 games for the London giants in the 2024-25 season.

United technical director Jason Wilcox is leading a recruitment renaissance at Old Trafford, with Matheus Cunha close to joining this summer. Wilcox believes that Jackson's profile makes him the ideal foil to the Brazilian in attack. However, the Senegalese is under contract until 2033 and Chelsea are reluctant to let him go.

Will Manchester United lock horns with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen?

Manchester United and Chelsea could go head-to-head for the services of Victor Osimhen this summer, according to il Napolista (via Football Talk). The Red Devils are serious about roping in a proven No. 9 this summer to address their goalscoring woes.

Ruben Amorim's team managed just 44 goals from 38 league games this season as they finished 15th in the league table. Apart from the relegated teams, only Everton scored fewer goals than Manchester United in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Napoli are apparently interested in Rasmus Hojlund, and the Red Devils are willing to include the Dane, along with £34m, in their offer for Osimhen. The Nigerian spent the season on loan at Galatasaray but is expected to leave the Serie A champions permanently this summer.

However, Chelsea are reportedly in the race as well. The Blues were eager to sign Osimhen last summer, but failed to get a deal across the line before the end of the transfer window.

