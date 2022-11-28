Manchester United eye surprise move for Chelsea target in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, who has also been linked with Chelsea during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Dumfries, 26, has been a crucial starter for the Nerazzurri since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million last summer. The Netherlands international, who has a contract until June 2025, has helped his club lift the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

A traditional right-back for most of his professional career, Dumfries has recently transformed into an offensive wing-back. Pulling the strings from the right flank, he has scored seven goals and contributed 10 assists in 64 games across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in luring Dumfries away from the San Siro in January next year. Inter are prepared to entertain offers in the region of £43 million.

Earlier in September, Dumfries shared his thoughts on the recent transfer rumors involving himself. He spoke to De Telegraaf (via 90min):

"The interest flatters me, of course. But my focus is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto because we lost it last season."

Dumfries, who is currently representing the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has been in fine form in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. So far, he has netted two goals and laid out three assists in 20 matches across all competitions for the Nerazzurri.

Manchester United are expected to splash the cash on a new right-back to offer competition to first-team regular Diogo Dalot. Chelsea, meanwhile, are said to be in search of a backup for Reece James.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs asserted that Manchester United are in the mix to snap up Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard in January next year. He elaborated:

"We'll have to wait and see whether Manchester United decide to look a little bit closer to home and see whether there's that shorter term goalscorer that they might be able to attract. We know that Trossard at Brighton is being put in the shop window by his agent."

Shedding light on Trossard's future, Jacobs continued:

"He's been offered to United, he's been offered to Liverpool and he's been offered to Chelsea. Liverpool are not interested. United haven't really bitten but given the [Cristiano] Ronaldo situation, we have to wait and see if they consider a player like him."

Trossard, 27, has recently turned a lot of heads with his exhilarating performances for the Seagulls. Since arriving from KRC Genk for a fee of £15 million in the summer of 2019, the Belgian has netted 25 goals and contributed 14 assists in 118 matches across all competitions.

