Manchester United eyeing 21-year-old French midfielder as alternative to Adrien Rabiot: Reports

Manchester United have identified Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Manu Kone as an alternative to Juventus' Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to French broadcaster RMC Sport.

Rabiot's future with the Bianconeri is unclear as his contract expires at the end of the season. With the midfielder, who has bagged eight goals and three assists in 29 Serie A games potentially available for free, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on his situation.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to have prioritized Rabiot's signing as he looks to strengthen his midfield. It has been claimed that the English giants have already established contact with the 28-year-old.

The Red Devils were notably linked with a move for Rabiot last summer and even agreed a €17 million deal with Juventus. However, the France international reportedly turned down the move due to wage demands.

Ten Hag has now rekindled his interest in Rabiot ahead of the summer. The midfielder, meanwhile, is yet to make a decision about his future, with Juventus keen to extend his contract, according to the aforementioned source.

With no guarantees that Rabiot wants to move to Old Trafford, Manchester United do not want to place all their eggs in one basket. Hence, Borussia Monchengladbach's Kone has emerged as an option for them.

Kone, 22, has been a key player for Monchengladbach since joining them from Toulouse for €9 million in 2021. He had made 59 appearances across competitions for the German club, scoring four times and providing two assists.

It is worth noting that Monchengladbach are under no pressure to sell Kone as he is contracted to them until 2025. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed in March that the Frenchman will cost at least €50 million this summer.

Manchester United interested in signing Randal Kolo Muani

Adrien Rabiot and Kouadio Manu Kone are not the only French players Manchester United are interested in signing this summer. The Red Devils are also eyeing a move for Les Bleus striker Randal Kolo Muani. The forward has been in fine form since joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer last summer, bagging 22 goals and 15 assists in 43 games across competitions.

Apart from signing a new midfielder, Erik ten Hag's side are prioritizing bringing in a goalscorer. They have been credited with an interest in Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. However, Kolo Muani is likely to be cheaper than the aforementioned options.

Frankfurt, though, will still demand a hefty sum for the Frenchman. They are under no pressure to sell Kolo Muani, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich, as he is contracted to them until 2027. He is said to be valued at €90 million by the German club.

Poll : 0 votes