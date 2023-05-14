Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign player they were previously linked with as a free agent - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a free agent in the summer.

According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, Ten Hag has prioritized Rabiot's signing even making contact with the player in recent weeks. The Juve midfielder will be available on a free transfer as his contract at the Allianz Stadium expires.

Manchester United were previously interested in signing Rabiot, 28, last summer. The Red Devils even agreed on a £15 million deal for the Frenchman but the player snubbed a move due to wage demands.

Rabiot touched on choosing to stay with Juve rather than head to Old Trafford in November. The former PSG midfielder said:

"In the end, once it was clear I would not go to United, I focused straight back on Juventus to give everything I had. I didn't want people to doubt my commitment or to think that because I could have left for United, I would not care anymore."

Rabiot has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 43 games across competitions. Manchester United weren't too aggrieved to have missed out on his signature as they then signed Casemiro from Real Madrid.

However, Ten Hag is still eager to further bolster his midfield heading into the summer. There are question marks over the future of Scott McTominay with Newcastle United keeping tabs on his situation.

Manchester United hierarchy keen to reward Lisandro Martinez with improved contract

Lisandro Martinez set to receive pay rise.

Lisandro Martinez only arrived at Manchester United last summer but has become one of their most important players. The Argentine defender has made 45 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets. He has also chipped in with one goal.

The Sun reports that his superb start to life at Old Trafford is set to be rewarded with improved terms on his contract. Martinez is in line for a hefty pay rise in the summer when the Red Devils' change in ownership will likely have taken place.

Martinez currently sits on £120,000 per week but Manchester United want to add £50,000 to that amount. There are no plans to further extend his contract which expires in four years.

The Argentine will miss the rest of the season after picking up a metatarsal fracture in early April. He was ever-present in Ten Hag's side before that injury and earned plaudits for his quick adaption to English football.

Poll : 0 votes