Manchester United eyeing £78 million move for 23-year-old striker – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in splashing £78 million on RB Leizig striker Lois Openda to bolster their attack in the future.

The Red Devils, who spent over £170 million in the summer, have endured quite a tough start to their ongoing 2023-24 season. They are 10th in the Premier League table and last in their UEFA Champions League Group A, registering just four wins out of 10 matches.

Despite signing highly rated Rasmus Hojlund in a potential £72 million switch from Atalanta earlier this summer, Manchester United could delve into the market soon. They are unlikely to offer Anthony Martial a new deal and are believed to rope in a good replacement.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Erik ten Hag's side have expressed serious interest in luring Openda away from the Red Bull Arena. They have already asked for details regarding the star's potential transfer.

However, Manchester United are expected to face a difficult time finalising a switch for the Belgian attacker. They have been told to dish out around £78 million to sign the player, who joined Leipzig from RC Lens in a club-record move worth up to £43 million last July.

Openda, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, could prove to be an effective signig for the Red Devils should he join them. His fine mobility and clinical finishing would help them excel in the final third.

A right-footed pacy centre-forward, the Club Brugge academy graduate has scored 45 goals and laid out 10 assists for Lens and Vitesse in the last two terms. The 23-year-old has impressed at Leipzig too, netting five goals and providing two assists in 10 games so far.

Erik ten Hag could go back to former club if sacked by Manchester United, says pundit

Speaking to ESPN, forner Ajax forward Kenneth Perez asserted that Erik ten Hag could return to Ajax should he fail to stabilise Manchester United's faltering season soon. He elaborated:

"Imagine if Erik ten Hag were fired, would it be very crazy for Ajax to ask him back? Manchester United are known for the fact that things can get difficult if things don't go well. Then it's not a crazy idea, is it?"

Ten Hag, who helped Ajax lift six trophies during his five-year stint, has drawn a lot of scrutiny due to United's poor outings of late. He has guided them to 46 victories, eight stalemates and 18 overall defeats so far.

Ajax, on the other hand, have endured a shocking start to their ongoing season so far. After finishing third last term, they are currently 15th in the Eredivisie standings with one win in five games under Maurice Steijn.