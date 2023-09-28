Manchester United eyeing move for ex-Liverpool target as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho - Reports

Manchester United reportedly want to sign Federico Chiesa as Jadon Sancho's replacement which may put Liverpool on high alert.

According to Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils have identified Chiesa as an option to replace Sancho. Erik ten Hag wants a deal to be sealed for the Juventus attacker as early as January irrespective of any difficulties in pulling it off.

Juve value the 25-year-old at around €60 million with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli hesitant about selling the in-form Italy international. He has started the season with four goals and one assist in six games across competitions.

The Serie A giants want to keep hold of Chiesa and extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium. The Italian winger has two years left on his contract but the Old Lady giants want to find a one-year extension with a view to a longer deal. The club are preparing for talks with his agent Fali Ramadani.

Manchester United's interest comes as Sancho looks increasingly likely to be headed for the Old Trafford exit door. The England international has been banished from Ten Hag's first team after clashing with the Red Devils manager.

Sancho hasn't trained or played with the first team since posting a now-deleted tweet denying Ten Hag's claims he'd underperformed in training. The Dutch tactician recently claimed that it was down to the 23-year-old whether he was to be reinstated.

If Manchester United do move for Chiesa they could be rivalled by arch-rivals Liverpool. The Merseysiders hold past interest in the Juve winger and reports claim that they have identified him as Mohamed Salah's potential replacement.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad in the summer. However, the Anfield heavyweights rejected a £150 million (€173.6 million) bid from the Saudi outfit. They still hold an interest in the Liverpool superstar who has two years left on his contract.

Sofyan Amrabat explains why he chose Manchester United over Liverpool

Sofyan Amrabat was eyed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester United sealed Sofyan Amrabat's arrival on transfer deadline day with the Moroccan joining on an initial season-long loan. The Red Devils have paid his parent club Fiorentina an £8.5m (€10 million) loan fee with the option to make it permanent for £21.4 million (€25 million).

However, Amrabat could have been playing for rivals Liverpool as he reportedly held talks with Jurgen Klopp regarding a move to Anfield, per Metro. The Morocco international was on the radar of several clubs but ultimately wanted to be reunited with Ten Hag.

The 27-year-old spoke about his decision to join Ten Hag's United, revealing interest from other potential suitors. He said (via Metro):

"A lot of clubs, a lot of speaking, talking, but for me it was clear I wanted Manchester United. It was long, long months for me, difficult months for me, but at the end it’s nice on the last day that I signed here and that I’m here is now the most important."

Amrabat made his full debut for the Red Devils in a 3-0 Carabao Cup third-round win against Crystal Palace on Tuesday (September 25). He started at left-back but controlled the game in the middle of the park.