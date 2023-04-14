Manchester United eyeing move to sign 27-year-old Portugal star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer.

As per English outlet The Sun, Manchester United have been busy at work, identifying transfer targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. They reportedly want to sign a defensively-sound midfielder this summer, and Palhinha, 27, has emerged as an option.

The Portugal international has been in excellent form for Fulham this season, proving to be an unbreachable shield ahead of the back four. Although he does not push upfield too often, he has been on the scoresheet multiple times, netting thrice in 26 Premier League games.

Manchester United reportedly love the player’s profile. They're big fans of his defensive acumen and the way he helps organise the team when under attack. It has been reported that the Red Devils are prepared to pay a hefty sum to convince a reluctant Fulham side to let their midfield anchor leave.

Palhinha joined Fulham from Sporting CP last summer for €20 million. His contract with the Cottagers runs till 2027.

Marcel Sabitzer disappointed with Sevilla draw, says Manchester United conceded 'stupid goals'

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was disappointed with the outcome of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first-leg clash with Sevilla on Thursday (April 13).

Leading 2-0 with Sabitzer's brace after 21 minutes, United scored two own goals in the last ten minutes. After the game, Sabitzer lamented United’s poor defending at the death.

“I have problems finding the right words. Good first half but we have to finish the game off. A draw is not what we wanted,” Sabitzer said (via UtdDistrict).

He added (via UtdDistrict).:

“In a competition like this, you have to be focused until the end, if not you can give the game away. Two stupid goals, that's not what we wanted.”

In the 84th minute, Jesus Navas’ sharp cutback took a deflection off Tyrell Malacia and beat David de Gea in United’s goal. In the second minute of added time, Youssef En-Nesyri rose high to direct his header onto Harry Maguire. The ball took an awkward deflection off the Englishman to wrongfoot De Gea and go over the line.

Having squandered a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Sevilla for the return leg on Thursday (April 20).

