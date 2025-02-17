Manchester United face 2 major stumbling blocks in quest to sign 26-year-old star previously wanted by Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United face two major hurdles in their pursuit of Chelsea target Victor Osimhen, according to TEAMtalk. The Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season, finding the back of the net just 28 times in 25 league games.

The Premier League giants are hoping to address the situation by roping in a proven No. 9 this year. Manchester United have identified Victor Osimhen as the ideal candidate for the job.

The Nigerian was wanted by Chelsea last summer, but a move failed to materialize. Osimhen ended up moving to Galatasaray on loan from Napoli for the rest of the season and has been on fire so far.

The 26-year-old has scored 17 goals and set up five more from 23 games for the Turkish side this season. He is expected to permanently leave the Serie A side this summer, although the Red Devils face two major stumbling blocks in the move.

The first is Osimhen's desire to play in the Champions League. Manchester United are currently 15th in the Premier League and are already 15 points behind Manchester City on fourth.

Should they miss out on the premier European competition next season, which looks likely, they could struggle to convince the Nigerian striker to move. Another issue is the Nigerian's wages, which was apparently one of the reasons for his transfer to Chelsea breaking down last year.

The Red Devils are trying to implement a strict salary policy and Osimhen's £200,000 per-week wages could be a dealbreaker. For now, the club are likely to continue monitoring the player's performances.

Will Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns for a Premier League star this summer?

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea and Manchester United are likely to engage in a battle for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha at the end of this season, according to recent reports. The Red Devils are looking for an upgrade on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

Neither player has managed to convince and Manchester United have now identified Cunha as an option to shore up their attack. The Brazilian has registered 13 goals and four assists from 26 games across competitions.

Cunha is versatile enough to operate in a No. 10 role, which could also suit Ruben Amorim. The 25-year-old is under contract until 2029, but could be available for cheap if Wolves fail to survive the relegation battle. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur also have their eyes on the Brazilian.

