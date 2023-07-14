Manchester United fail with player-plus-cash deal to sign Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United's proposal to offer players in a part-exchange deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund was rebuffed by the Serie A club, according to The Athletic.

Signing a goalscoring forward is high on the Red Devils' wishlist ahead of the 2023-24 season. The English club have set their sights on Hojlund, but have been put off by Atalanta's £85.5 million valuation. It's worth noting that they are working on a tight budget of around £100 million this summer.

Manchester United thus proposed including some of their fringe stars in a player-plus-cash deal for Hojlund. Fred and Donny van de Beek are among the players up for sale at Old Trafford. They also floated the idea of sending players on loan to Atalanta in separate deals to convince them to lower their asking price.

However, Atalanta rejected United's proposal out of hand, according to the aforementioned source. The Serie A club have no interest in signing any of the players offered to them and are adamant that they want a complete cash payment for Hojlund.

The Premier League giants could be forced to look elsewhere as Atalanta continues to stand firm on their valuation of the Norwegian. They could pursue a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani if they cannot find a breakthrough in talks with the Italian club.

Manchester United made Mason Mount their first acquisition of the summer earlier this month, signing him from Chelsea for £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons. They are now trying to be cautious with their expenditure, with a new goalkeeper also on the agenda.

The Red Devils have made significant progress in their attempt to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan. Although they have had a £38.6 million bid rejected by the Nerazzurri, there is a feeling that a deal could be struck for around £45 million.

It means that Erik ten Hag's side may have to rely on sales to fund further transfers this summer. Dean Henderson and Anthony Elanga could help them raise £40 million amidst interest from Nottingham Forest and Everton respectively.

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund's Atalanta career in numbers

Rasmus Hojlund, 20, joined Atalanta from Austrian club Sturm Gruz for £15 million last summer. He moved to Italy following a seven-month stint Styria, where he bagged 12 goals and four assists from 21 appearances across competitions. The striker also helped the club win the Austrian Cup.

The center-forward quickly established himself as a regular starter for Atalanta. He scored 10 times and provided four assists in 34 games across competitions for the Bergamo-based club. The youngster also has six caps for the Norway national team and has netted as many goals.

Hojlund's performances for Atalanta have seen him attract interest from Manchester United. However, the Red Devils are not the only club keen on the striker. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the former Sturm Graz frontman.

