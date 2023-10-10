Manchester United given boost as Barcelona drop out of race to sign highly rated Brazilian talent - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Palmeiras attacking midfielder Luis Guilherme after Barcelona have dropped out of the race for his services.

Guilherme, 17, is one of the most talented Palmeiras youth academy products and has shown promise with the club's first team. He has made 23 appearances across competitions for the first team.

Interestingly, Guilherme's club teammate Enrique is heading to Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid next summer. Barca Universal (via Mundo Deportivo) have reported that apart from the Blaugrana, Guilherme is also the subject of interest of United and Inter Milan.

However, although Xavi's side are monitoring the player's progress, the finances involved in a deal has put them off, considering their precarious financial condition. Guilherme's current deal - which he signed last year - expires in 2025 and has a release clause of €60 million.

That has ruled Barcelona out of his race, but Manchester United are ready to pay that amount to snap up the player. Interestingly, another South American player - Vitor Roque - is headed to Camp Nou this winter, though.

How have Manchester United and Barcelona fared this season?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Barcelona have had contrasting starts to their respective 2023-24 season. While the Red Devils are languishing in 10th in the Premier League, winning four of their eight games, Barca are third in La Liga.

Erik ten Hag's United have lost a whopping six games already this season in 11 games across competitions. They narrowly avoided a third straight league defeat at home by scoring twice in stoppage time in their 2-1 home win over Brentford at the weekend.

In the UEFA Champions League, United have lost their first two games for the first time and face an uphill task to reach the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Xavi's Barcelona are one of the few top-five league teams across Europe who are still unbeaten. The Blaugrana have won eight of their 11 games across competitions - including six in nine league games. They trail leaders Real Madrid (24) by three points.