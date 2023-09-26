Manchester United to go all for Chelsea target after personal request from Erik ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to go all out to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez who is also wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea.

According to Fichajes (via Football365), Erik ten Hag has personally requested the Red Devils pursue the Inter Milan star. The Dutch tactician bolstered his attack this past summer with the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, 20, but appears to desire a proven goalscorer.

Martinez, 26, has long been one of Serie A's most renowned strikers with consistently good numbers at the San Siro. He has started this season with six goals and two assists in six games across competitions.

The Inter captain put in captivating performances last season as Inter won the Coppa Italia and finished runners-up in the UEFA Champions League. He bagged 28 goals and 11 assists in 57 appearances across competitions.

Those are numbers that look to have enticed Ten Hag to plot a move for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. His side have made a shaky start to the campaign, losing three of six league games.

Hojlund is tasked to become Ten Hag's new attacking outlet. But it's a heavy burden on the young Dane who arrived from Atalanta this past summer. He has one goal in four games across competitions thus far.

However, Manchester United could face competition for his signature from Chelsea. The Blues are on the lookout for a new striker amid their woes in front of goal under Mauricio Pochettino.

Nicolas Jackson arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer but he's yet to adapt to life in the Premier League. The Colombian frontman has managed one goal in seven games across competitions.

Martinez has three years left on his contract but Inter's current financial issues could lead to several star players departing. The Red Devils are seeking to reach an agreement with both the Serie A giants and the Argentina international. He could be at the top of Ten Hag's wishlist next summer.

Chelsea were reportedly interested in Rasmus Hojlund before he joined Manchester United

Chelsea were admirers of Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier in the summer that Chelsea had scouted Hojlund during his time at Atalanta. The Dane flourished at Gewiss Stadium last season with 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

The Blues were on the lookout for a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the veteran forward departing for Marseille. They set their sights on Hojlund whose stock had grown in Europe while Paris Saint-Germain were also keeping tabs.

However, the Denmark international wanted to join Manchester United, the club he supported as a child. He was granted his wish when Ten Hag sanctioned a £72 million transfer. He's bedded in well to the Dutch coach's frontline at Old Trafford using his power, pace, and agility.