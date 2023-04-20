Manchester United to go head-to-head with Newcastle in race to sign 21-year-old defender valued at £45m: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

According to Football Insider, Inacio's agents have been in England, Italy, and Spain to discuss potential moves with prospective suitors. Newcastle are now interested and are backed by their Saudi Public Investment Fund ownership.

Eddie Howe's side are in the midst of a top-four race and a summer overhaul is anticipated at St James' Park. However, they face competition from Manchester United for Inacio's signature.

The Portuguese defender is touted as one of Europe's brightest young talents and has excelled for Sporting this season. He has featured 45 times across competitions, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. The center-back has helped his side keep 18 clean sheets.

A potential deal for Inacio will likely cost around £45 million but he is expected to leave the Jose Alvalade Stadium in the summer. He is accomplished in possession and extremely versatile as he can push on into midfield from the back. He caught the eye in Sporting's Europa League last 16 win over Arsenal in March.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their defensive options despite an impressive season for Howe's backline. Fabian Schar and Sven Botman have both been in fine form. However, Schar is now 31 and Inacio may be viewed as a long-term replacement.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could be looking to replace Harry Maguire, whose future is uncertain. The Red Devils captain has lacked game time this season and a potential sale is being touted.

Newcastle not willing to meet Manchester United's £50 million valuation of Scott McTominay

Eddie Howe is an admirer of Scott McTominay.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. The Scot is a player that Howe likes a lot and he has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The 26-year-old has started 16 of 35 games, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

However, the Daily Mail reports that the Magpies won't be held to ransom over McTominay. The Red Devils value the midfielder at £50 million, a fee Howe's side are unwilling to meet.

Manchester United are wary about strengthening their fellow Premier League rivals as the two sides are embroiled in a top-four race. McTominay rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making his debut in 2017. He has gone on to make 205 appearances, winning the League Cup this season.

Poll : 0 votes