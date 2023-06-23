Manchester United handed blow as 23-year-old transfer target now looks unlikely to switch clubs: Reports

Manchester United target Diogo Costa is reportedly likely to stay at Porto FC beyond this summer.

As per Portuguese outlet Record, Porto are unwilling to sell Costa at a discounted price this summer. He is set to cost around £64 million, which is deemed too expensive by Manchester United and Chelsea, who have been linked with him.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a replacement for David de Gea this summer. The Spaniard's contract is set to expire at the end of this month and a new contract hasn't been signed yet. As per Football.London, United are looking to lower his wages worth £375,000 per week.

Costa, meanwhile, has been excellent for club and country in recent times. He kept 20 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions for Porto last season. He has also kept two clean sheets for Portugal in their previous two UEFA Euro Qualifiers.

His performances saw Costa garner interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea. However, with his contract expiring in 2027, Porto are adamant about sticking to their valuation of over £60 million. This might see Costa stay at the Portuguese club next season.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have been linked with Jordan Pickford, Andre Onana, and David Raya as other goalkeeping options (via GOAL).

Fabrizio Romano on Manchester United's interest in Kim Min-Jae

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that United need to move quickly if they want to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae this summer.

The Red Devils have been monitoring the South Korean centre-back for a while now. However, Bayern Munich are trying to swoop in to bring Min-Jae to the Allianz Arena.

Romano told GiveMeSport that Erik ten Hag's side need to be quick if they are to sign the defender this summer.

"For Kim Min-jae, at the moment, it is still complicated. For Manchester United, if they want to do something, it has to be this week. At least the first days of next week. Otherwise, the player will go to Bayern Munich," he said.

Min-Jae, 26, has a release clause worth £43 million in his Napoli contract, which expires in 2025. He helped the Italian side keep 16 clean sheets in 35 Serie A games as they lifted the title for the first time since 1990.

The South Korean could be a great addition to Manchester United, who are looking to strengthen their defense. While Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane did well last season, Harry Maguire could leave the club this summer.

