Manchester United handed blow as Serie A giants reach agreement to sign transfer target: Reports 

In a blow for Manchester United, Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly struck a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard, 27, has been a regular feature at the Allianz Arena since his arrival from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2019. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made 163 appearances across competitions, bagging 12 goals and as many assists.

With his contract expiring in 2024, the Frenchman has been reported to be seeking a challenge elsewhere. As per Sport Bild, Pavard's entourage informed Bayern of the player's decision not to sign an extension.

While Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to lose a key player like Benjamin Pavard, the club have no intention of losing him for free next year. Manchester United and Inter Milan have been in the fray for the player's services.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Inter have stolen a march on United in the race for Pavard. They have a deal in place for €30 million with Bayern, who will sanction the deal only if they find a replacement.

With less than two weeks left before the summer transfer window closes, Pavard's likely destination appears to be the San Siro. That won't amuse United boss Erik ten Hag, who is working to bolster his defence.

Manchester United make decision on Mason Greenwood

Amidst their unconvincing start to the new Premier League season - one win and a loss in two games - Manchester United have made a decision on their controversial attacker Mason Greenwood.

The 21-year-old hasn't played for the club since January 2022 since being arrested by the police on charges of rape and coercive behaviour. A year later, the Crown Prosecution Service lifted all the charges due to insufficient evidence. Meanwhile, the club launched their own internal investigation.

Manchester United have now announced that it would be best for the player to resume his career elsewhere, despite not being found guilty of the original charges. A part of the club statement read:

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Greenwood, 21, made 129 appearances for the club across competitions, bagging 35 goals and 12 assists.