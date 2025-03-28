Manchester United handed boost as target ready to join club even if they don't qualify for the UCL: Reports

Victor Osimhen is willing to join Manchester United even if they miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The Nigerian striker is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season.

Osimhen's contract with the Serie A side runs until 2026, and he is likely to seek a permanent move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer. The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on his situation as they look to address their goalscoring conundrum.

Manchester United have struggled to find the back of the net this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee misfiring. The Danish striker has managed just eight goals from 38 games across competitions, while Zirkzee has six goals from 44 games.

The Premier League giants are eager to bring in a proven striker this summer to power them back to their glory days, and have their eyes on Osimhen. The Nigerian has amassed 26 goals from 30 games for the Turkish club this season.

Manchester United are 13th in the Premier League table and unlikely to play in the Champions League next season unless they win the Europa League. It was previously believed that the Red Devils would miss out on Osimhen if they fail to qualify for the premier European club competition. However, the club have now been informed that lack of Champions League football won't be a dealbreaker for the 26-year-old.

Will Manchester United offload Alejandro Garnacho this summer?

Victor Osimhen

Manchester United will listen to offers for Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Argentine forward was also linked with an exit from Old Trafford in the winter.

However, Napoli balked at the Red Devils' £70 million valuation of the player, and a move never materialized. The 20-year-old has since wrestled his way back into Ruben Amorim's plans, and even earned praise from the Portuguese.

However, his output in front of the goal hasn't been up to standard this season, with the player managing just four goals in 28 games in the league. He is under contract until 2028, but Manchester United are ready to let him go for a proper fee this year.

Garnacho's homegrown status could also help the club in adhering to FFP regulations. Chelsea were interested in the Argentine in January, but it is unclear if they will return for him at the end of the season.

