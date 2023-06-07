Manchester United handed boost as transfer target could be allowed to leave immediately for around €40 million: Reports

Manchester United's potential pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been boosted by reports claiming he is available for transfer.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Pavard will be allowed to leave Bayern this summer. They are demanding €30-40 million for the Frenchman who has a year left on his contract.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, providing eight goal contributions in 43 games across competitions. However, the Bavarians look set to cash in on the defender and he could be headed to Old Trafford.

Plettenberg adds that Manchester United are in the race for Pavard and are joined by Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, and more potential suitors. Erik ten Hag is set to make alterations to his squad this summer as he looks to tackle the Champions League next season.

Pavard's versatility may be of huge benefit to Ten Hag as he can play as both a right-back and as a center-back. He performed more times in central defense than as a full-back this season, helping Bayern keep 17 clean sheets.

Manchester United did have an impressing showing this season under Ten Hag from a defensive perspective. However, there were some glaring hiccups during the campaign, including a 7-0 drubbing to Liverpool and a 4-0 thrashing to Brentford.

Pavard's experience will also greatly improve the Red Devils as he is a FIFA World Cup winner. He has also won four Bundesliga titles and the Champions League. However, the Frenchman appears to have some of Europe's powerhouses all after his signature this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Manchester United's Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire could head to Spurs this summer.

Harry Maguire looks set to leave Manchester United this summer after a lack of game time under Ten Hag this season. The Red Devils captain has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, starting 16 of 31 games across competitions. He helped his side keep 16 clean sheets.

Reports claim that Tottenham Hotspur could move for the 30-year-old this summer. Spurs have just appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their new permanent manager. He will be keen to bolster his squad after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

The Lilywhites finished eighth in the league, conceding 63 goals which is the most of any side in the top 10. The likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, and Clement Lenglet failed to impress.

Maguire may be enticed to make the move to Tottenham not only because he could gain more first-team minutes. However, Spurs have recently used three at the back and the Englishman is at his best when partnered by two more defenders.

The Red Devils captain arrived at Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019 for €87 million, a world record fee for a defender. That fee has been a constant prodding stick for fans and pundits and his spell with Manchester United has been a difficult one.

