Manchester United handed chance to sign Chelsea target in stunning swap deal - Reports 

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea target Douglas Luiz on a swap deal, according to Tuttosport (via Metro). The Brazilian left Aston Villa last summer to move to Juventus in a €50m deal.

The Red Devils were keen to sign Luiz last year but failed to script a deal. Ruben Amorim's side apparently attempted a move on transfer deadline day this winter as well, though without success.

Manchester United remain keen to sign the Brazilian and it now appears that the Bianconeri are ready to let him go if they receive Joshua Zirkzee in return. The Dutch striker has been a disappointment since arriving at Old Trafford from Bologna last summer.

Zirkzee has bagged five goals and two assists from 36 games across competitions this season. He was briefly linked with an exit from the Red Devils in the winter but ended up staying.

However, Juventus are now ready to take the 23-year-old off Manchester United's hands. With former Bologna manager Thiago Motto currently in charge at Turin, Zirzkee could also be open to the move.

Amorim could be willing to let the Dutchman go if he receives Douglas Luiz in return. However, interest from Chelsea could pose a problem to the Red Devils' plans. With Romeo Lavia suffering from injuries, the Blues are a little shortstaffed in the middle of the park.

The London giants have had their eyes on the 26-year-old for a while and apparently attempted to sign him on loan in the January transfer window. As such, Chelsea could return for the player this summer.

Are Manchester United eyeing a former Chelsea defender?

Douglas Luiz

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to Fichajes.net. The Englishman rose through the ranks at Chelsea before leaving in 2021 to move to Selhurst Park.

Guehi has transformed into one of the best defenders in the league since the move. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are likely to offload Victor Lindelof this summer, while Harry Maguire is already on the wrong side of 30.

Lisandro Martinez's recent ACL injury could also tempt Manchester United to turn to the market at the end of the season. Geuhi is proven in the Premier League and could hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils will face competition from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool for his services. The player's contract with the Eagles expires in 2026.

