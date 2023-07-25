Manchester United handed massive boost in race to sign PSG transfer target Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a massive boost in their chase for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Italian side are close to signing Almeria forward El Bilal Toure, a striker seen as the replacement for the Denmark star.

As per a report in Daily Mail, El Bilal Toure was in advanced talks with Everton, but has now switched attention to Atalanta. The forward is close to joining the Serie A side and Manchester United are delighted with it.

The Red Devils are keen on signing Hojlund and believe that the Italian side are getting Toure as the youngster's replacement. The two sides have been locked in talks for the Denmark star and have not got close to an agreement.

The report claims that Atalanta value Hojlund at €100 million. However, Manchester United are unwilling to pay over €70 million for the 20-year-old. The Italian side are still waiting for an offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who are also keeping tabs.

The Ligue 1 champions see Hojlund as the perfect replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been told that he will be forced to leave the club if he does not pen a new deal this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund backed to join Manchester United by Denmark teammate

Rasmus Hojlund's Denmark teammate Philip Billing has backed the youngster to make the switch to Old Trafford. He believes that the youngster can lead the attack for Manchester United and hinted that a move is close to taking place.

Speaking to the media earlier this year, Billings stated that he can see a move to Old Trafford happening this summer. He was quoted by Tribal Football as saying:

"It was his night. He is a huge talent who can go really far if he continues to keep his feet on the ground. Manchester United… The way he plays, I can see him there from the summer. They also apparently lack a striker. He has enormous potential and I feel he is a United player."

However, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has urged the youngster to reject a move to Old Trafford. He believes that the striker should stay put and only move when he is ready for the next step. He said via Metro:

"I think so, then after that it's difficult here too. He undoubtedly has great talent, but also great room for improvement. These things are visible in both senses, he must work to improve because he has the characteristics to become one of the strongest strikers in the world."

He added:

"I don't know if he's leaving, the market is unpredictable. I hope for the club they €80, 90, 100 million. The market value changes."

Hojlund has scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Atalanta. Before moving to the Italian side, he scored five goals in 32 matches for Copenhagen.