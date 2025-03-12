Manchester United handed massive injury boost as key player set to return after three-month spell on sidelines: Reports

Manchester United have been handed a massive injury boost, with midfielder Mason Mount reportedly set to return to training in the coming days. The news comes from The Athletic, who claim that the Englishman fully recovered from the hamstring issue he picked up in December last year.

Mount's time at Old Trafford has been plagued with injuries, and he has missed a total of 22 matches across competitions this season alone. He also remained absent for 27 fixtures in all competitions last season.

Speaking about Mount's issues with fitness, Amorim said recently (via GOAL):

"It’s bad luck, nothing with the problem of the body of Mason Mount. It was a bad movement and he is going to recover because we need him."

Overall, the former Chelsea midfielder has made just 32 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging a goal and an assist each. He joined the club from the Blues in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €64.20 million.

While it is good news that Mount is set to return to action, he may not be able to impact Manchester United's season significantly. The Red Devils are currently struggling in the Premier League, placed 14th in the standings and are unlikely to finish with the European places.

However, they will hope that the 26-year-old can contribute to their cause in the Europa League. Manchester United have the second leg of their round-of-16 tie in this competition against Real Sociedad scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 13 (1-1 on aggregate).

Manchester United sweating over Kobbie Mainoo's future as Chelsea eye move of teenage midfielder- Reports

Kobbie Mainoo

Chelsea have seemingly shortlisted Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo as a potential replacement for Romeo Lavia. This is as per a report from CaughtOffSide, who claim that the Blues are worried about the long-term fitness of their ex-Southampton defensive midfielder.

As a result, the west Londoners are said to be looking to move for Mainoo, who is still in talks with the Red Devils over a new deal. Despite the rapid rise of the midfielder in the last two seasons, he's among the lowest-paid players on the current squad.

While negotiations are said to be taking place, Manchester United and their player are yet to agree. This has prompted Chelsea to keep a close eye on the situation.

Finalising this new contract could be crucial to the Red Devils' hopes of keeping Mainoo, who has played 25 matches this season, bagging a goal and an assist.

