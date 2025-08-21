Manchester United held talks about 21-year-old Chelsea star in discussions regarding deal for Alejandro Garnacho: Reports

Manchester United have enquired about Andrey Santos during their discussions with Chelsea regarding a move for Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. However, the report adds that the Blues have no desire to let the young Brazilian leave.

The London giants signed Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama in January 2023, and he spent the next six months at the Brazilian side. The 21-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge later that summer before spending the following season on loan at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg.

His stay with the Ligue 1 club was extended for another campaign last summer, and he was quite impressive in France. Santos returned to Chelsea this summer, and is now expected to play a key role under Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also interested Alejandro Garnacho this year. The Argentine forward is a peripheral figure at Manchester United and is expected to leave this summer.

The London giants are keen to secure his signature, although recent reports have suggested that the two clubs are some way apart regarding the player's valuation. The Red Devils reportedly want £50m to let him go, while Chelsea are unwilling to offer more than £30m.

The two parties remain in engaged talks to chalk out a deal, with Manchester United eager to sort out the matter before the end of the summer. The Red Devils have apparently used the opportunity to bring up Andrey Santos, but the Blues want him to stay.

Will Alejandro Garnacho leave Manchester United to join Chelsea this summer?

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho has told his friends that he will join Chelsea this summer, according to talkSPORT. Manchester United have already upgraded their attack this summer and no longer have the Argentine in their plans.

Ruben Amorim now has a new-look attack at his disposal, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko roped in over the summer. The Red Devils, as such, are well prepared for Garnacho's departure, although a move is yet to materialize.

However, Manchester United are yet to reach an agreement with the Blues regarding the 21-year-old. Garnacho is under contract until 2028, so the Red Devils hold the bargaining chip in negotiations.

The Argentine, however, has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge, and has apparently agreed personal terms with Chelsea. Recent reports have suggested that he has even turned down an approach from Bayern Munich as he waits for the Blues.

