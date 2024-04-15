Manchester United hold concrete talks to sign ex-Manchester City youngster with £34m release clause: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held talks about signing Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong who rose through rivals Manchester City's youth academy.

German journalist Christian Falk reported on Caught Offside that the Red Devils have held 'concrete talks' with Frimpong. The Dutch defender has majorly impressed at Leverkusen this season as Xabi Alonso's side have won the Bundesliga title.

Frimpong, 23, has appeared 38 times across competitions and produced stellar numbers. He's managed 12 goals and 11 assists, with his pace and dribbling abilities praised throughout the campaign.

The two-cap Netherlands international's contract doesn't expire until 2028 but there is a £34 million release clause. That fee looks to have enticed Manchester United although it will likely lead to a departure.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are Erik ten Hag's current right-back options. The latter has struggled with injury issues this season and is reportedly on Inter Milan's radar which could result in an exit with Frimpong replacing him.

Frimpong does have experience playing in Britain as he started his career in Manchester City's youth system. His development began at the Etihad where he appeared 21 times for the U21s, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Manchester United poached City's chief football operations officer Omar Berrada who will become their new chief executive this summer. He is expected to oversee recruitment and may be aware of Frimpong's talents from his time on the blue side of Manchester.

Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong insisted Manchester City would always be in his heart

Jeremie Frimpong might need to put his Manchester City allegiance to one side.

Frimpong left Manchester City in September 2019 when he joined Scottish giants Celtic for a mere £350,000. The Dutchman didn't take long to impress at Celtic Park and earn himself a place in their senior team.

However, Frimpong sent a message to the Cityzens of gratitude when departing. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I feel privileged to have been part of such club. Teammates, coaches, staff and fans have always been amazing to me, and I will never be able to repay them! Came as a boy; leave as a man. Man City will always be in my heart!"

This wouldn't be the first time Manchester United have signed a former City academy product. Jadon Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021 after spending his youth with their cross-city rivals.

It's widely expected that United will undergo a massive rebuild this summer under their new co-ownership. Their defense has been plagued by constant injury issues and pursuing a former City player is now on the agenda.

