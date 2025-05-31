Manchester United hoping to hijack Arsenal's move for €80 million-rated star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to hijack Arsenal's move for Benjamin Sesko. The Red Devils believe that the connections of their director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, can help them lure the RB Leipzig star.
As per a report in CaughtOffside, Sesko is a key target for Manchester United after they lost the race to sign Liam Delap. The Englishman's decision to make the switch to Chelsea has seen them searching for the next best options.
Journalist Christian Falk was speaking to the English publication when he revealed that Manchester United are now in the race to sign Sesko. He stated that they are hoping for Vivell to use his connections with RB Leipzig to get the striker to pick them over Arsenal. He said via GOAL:
"Arsenal have ceased their recruitment drive and have declared Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon) as their favourite targets. RB Leipzig are willing to talk for upwards of €70m, and ideally Sesko should fetch up to €100m. Despite his young age, the Slovenian is almost complete, has a clear head and is a real team player. He would be an asset to any club."
"There are already talks with Arsenal. From the Premier League, beside Arsenal also Manchester United are particularly interested. Christopher Vivell (United’s director of recruitment) was there to watch Sesko at the game in Wolfsburg in mid-April. He once helped discover him and brought the footballer to Salzburg as a 16-year-old in 2019."
RB Leipzig want €80 million for their star player this summer. The striker reportedly has a release clause in his contract, but clubs are hoping to strike a deal to make the payments over several installments.
Benjamin Sesko wants to leave RB Leipzig amid Manchester United vs Arsenal battle
Benjamin Sesko spoke to the media earlier in May and hinted that he was looking to leave RB Leipzig. He stated that the club has given him a lot and added that he was looking for his next club. He said via METRO:
"The club has given me a lot and continues to give me a lot every day. It’s a great club to develop at. [I want to] Play for a club that suits me, that brings out the best in me. That’s the most important thing for me. I’m currently a player for RB Leipzig, so I’m taking it day by day. If a transfer happens, and if it doesn’t, then it doesn’t.’
Sesko finished the 2024-25 season with 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig. The German side is not playing in Europe next season after finishing outside the European spots in the league.