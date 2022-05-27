Manchester United identify 2 back-up goalkeepers to sign if Dean Henderson secures Old Trafford exit: Reports

Karl Darlow and Daniel Bachmann are among the goalkeepers Manchester United could sign to replace Dean Henderson this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Henderson found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford in 2021-22, with David de Gea cementing his place as the Red Devils' number 1. The 25-year-old is now prepared to leave the club in search of regular action this summer.

The England international is the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United, who also attempted to sign him in January. Reports last week claimed that the Magpies are closing in on his signing, having already held talks with him.

However, Manchester United want to bring in a replacement before sanctioning a move for Henderson. According to the aforementioned source, Newcastle's Darlow and Watford's Bachmann are under consideration by the Red Devils.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Latest on #mufc goalkeeping situation: Karl Darlow and Daniel Bachmann under consideration as back-up goalkeeper signing to offset expected Henderson exit manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Latest on #mufc goalkeeping situation: Karl Darlow and Daniel Bachmann under consideration as back-up goalkeeper signing to offset expected Henderson exit manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Newcastle have reportedly floated the idea of a swap deal involving Henderson and Darlow. The latter is aware of the discussions, but it said to be currently on a post-season vacation.

Bachmann, who made 12 Premier League appearances for Watford in 2021-22, is contracted to the Vicarage Road outfit until 2024. However, the Hornets' relegation from the top-flight could make him available on a cheap deal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are prepared to make Tom Heaton their second-choice goalkeeper depending on the shot-stopper they bring in, as per the report. The 36-year-old joined the Red Devils on a free transfer last summer with a view to becoming their number 2, but played just one game in 2021-22.

It is also worth noting that the Red Devils' fourth-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant announced his retirement on Thursday.

Manchester United viewed as 'stumbling block' in Henderson's aspirations

The Red Devils are viewed as the 'stumbling block' in Henderson's desire to move elsewhere, according to the aforementioned source. He has been restricted to just three appearances across all competitions this season.

Henderson is open to the idea of moving away from Old Trafford on a permanent deal. However, Manchester United are reluctant to sell him and have proposed a loan move to Newcastle, as per the report.

NUFC360 @NUFC360 #NUFC The delay to Dean Henderson's departure to join Newcastle is due to Man United's desire to have a replacement lined up. Karl Darlow and Watford’s Daniel Bachmann are under consideration [ @samuelluckhurst The delay to Dean Henderson's departure to join Newcastle is due to Man United's desire to have a replacement lined up. Karl Darlow and Watford’s Daniel Bachmann are under consideration [@samuelluckhurst] #NUFC

The Premier League giants' desire to have a replacement lined up is delaying Henderson's proposed move to St. James' Park. It remains to be seen who they will bring in to take the Englishman's place as their second-choice goalkeeper.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer