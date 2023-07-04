Manchester United identify PL star as potential alternative to Andre Onana - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as a potential alternative to Andre Onana.

According to The Daily Mail, United may turn to Sanchez if they are unable to seal a deal for Inter goalkeeper Onana. The Spaniard has fallen out of favor with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Sanchez will be available for £30 million and is a cheaper option than Onana who is valued by Inter at £50 million. The Red Devils are searching for a new goalkeeper after David de Gea's contract expired.

Brighton have already signed a new shot-stopper this summer by luring Bart Verbruggen to the Amex from Anderlecht for £16.3 million. This only casts further doubt on Sanchez's future with the club as he was displaced by Jason Steele last season.

However, the 25-year-old has long been regarded as one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in the Premier League. He has made 90 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, keeping 29 clean sheets.

Sanchez has also been recently called up to the Spain national team, replacing De Gea whose international career has petered out. This appears to be the case regarding his situation at Manchester United. His contract expired on June 30 and there is no indication that a new deal will be agreed upon.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has appeared to be eager to reunite with his former Ajax goalkeeper Onana. However, the Cameroonian's £50 million price tag harms United's desire to bolster their attack.

Hence, a move for Sanchez could be in the offing so that they can use their transfer budget to strengthen in multiple positions. The Spaniard has two years left on his contract with Brighton.

Manchester United set to unveil Mason Mount tomorrow morning

Mount will be confirmed as a Red Devils player tomorrow.

Manchester United will reportedly unveil Mason Mount as a new Red Devils player tomorrow (July 5) morning.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that an announcement is due from the club on Wednesday after Mount said his goodbyes to Chelsea fans tonight. He will become Ten Hag's first summer signing in a £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons deal.

Mount is set to be handed a fresh start at Old Trafford after a frustrating past campaign at Stamford Bridge. The English midfielder managed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions.

However, the 24-year-old sits atop Chelsea's statistics for most chances created (227), most goals (27), most assists (22), and most appearances (129) since his debut in 2019. The fee has drawn polarizing opinion but Manchester United are getting statistically one of the best midfielders in England.

Poll : 0 votes