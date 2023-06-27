Manchester United initiate contact with club over deal to sign £85 million-rated forward: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt regarding a potential deal for Randal Kolo Muani.

According to Football Insider, Kolo Muani has featured on the Red Devils' transfer shortlist heading into the summer. They have now made their interest known as they have sounded out the possibility of a transfer for the French striker.

Kolo Muani has enjoyed a superb past season and he also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 games across competitions at the Waldstadion.

The 24-year-old also grabbed himself one goal and an assist at the World Cup in Qatar. He has since started becoming a prominent fixture in Didier Deschamps' team earning nine caps.

Manchester United have clearly been impressed with what they've seen from the Frenchman. However, they may be less fond of Frankfurt's reported valuation of the striker, which is £85 million.

The Red Devils have seemingly stepped away from pursuing Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane due to his high price tag. It remains to be seen if Die Adler's asking price for their frontman is too much for Erik ten Hag's side.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also known admirers as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. A bidding war with those two European heavyweights could prove problematic for United.

Kolo Muani joined Frankfurt last summer following the expiration of his contract with Ligue 1 side FC Nantes. Hence, he has four years left on his contract and Dino Toppmöller's side are under no pressure to sell.

Manchester United are expected to sign a prolific center-forward this summer after relying on Marcus Rashford to produce the goods last season. He bagged 30 goals in 56 appearances across competitions. However, the English attacker prefers to operate from the left flank.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot snubs Manchester United again

Rabiot looks set to stay at Juventus.

Manchester United have failed to entice Adrien Rabiot on a move to Old Trafford yet again after missing out on him last summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Rabiot has decided to stay at Juventus and will be signing a new contract on Wednesday (June 28). The Frenchman's current deal was set to expire on June 30.

Ten Hag has tracked the 28-year-old for a long period and attempted to sign him last summer to no avail. The French international signed a one-year extension snubbing a move to United due to a disagreement in wage demands.

Manchester United seem keen to sign a midfielder this summer and Rabiot's availability was enticing. He also comes off the back of an impressive past campaign, bagging 11 goals and six assists in 48 matches across competitions.

The Red Devils were reported to have initiated contact with Rabiot's representatives yet again this week. However, he looks set to once again opt to stay in Turin rather than head to north East England.

