Manchester United insert important condition on January signings after not being ‘convinced’ by Ralf Rangnick’s expertise - Reports

Manchester United have informed interim manager Ralf Rangnick that he can only make loan signings during the winter transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils appointed former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick as their manager until the end of the season after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Manchester United are now preparing for their first transfer window with the German tactician in charge.

With the winter transfer window just around the corner, Manchester United have been linked with a host of players. The Red Devils are claimed to have identified midfield as a position that needs strengthening and have been credited with an interest in RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Reinforcing midfield is Manchester United’s top priority in the January transfer window, and RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara has emerged as their primary target.



(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Reinforcing midfield is Manchester United’s top priority in the January transfer window, and RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara has emerged as their primary target.(Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/rfFERzz7xg

Manchester United have also reportedly identified Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara as a potential recruit. However, a major update that could alter Ralf Rangnick's plans for the winter has now emerged.

According to reports, Manchester United are taking a pragmatic approach in the winter transfer window. The Red Devils hierarchy has even told Ralf Rangnick that he can only make temporary additions next month.

There were expectations that Ralf Rangnick would be able to make permanent signings in the winter, especially as he will move to a consultancy role at the end of the season. However, Manchester United have reportedly concluded that they are better off relying exclusively on the loan market.

Manchester United's stance ahead of the winter transfer window suggests they have not been entirely convinced by Ralf Rangnick's expertise. The German will now try to bolster his squad with players available on temporary deals.

Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick could lose players in January

It remains to be seen how Ralf Rangnick will navigate the winter transfer window as he can only make loan signings. Meanwhile, the German could lose a few players next month.

Anthony Martial is said to be looking for a new club after finding playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford. The Frenchman has reportedly identified Sevilla as his ideal destination ahead of the transfer window.

Edinson Cavani is another player who has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United. The Uruguay international has fallen down the pecking order following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in the summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in Edinson Cavani ahead of the transfer window. Jessi Lingard has also attracted interest from Newcastle United and could possibly leave Manchester United next month.

Edited by Parimal