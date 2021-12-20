Ralf Rangnick makes Frenchman his priority as Manchester United look for reinforcements - Reports

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has made Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara his priority this winter, according to El Nacional (via Onze Mondial).

Ralf Rangnick took charge as United's interim manager earlier this month. With the winter transfer window just around the corner, the German tactician is keen to bolster his squad.

One player the Red Devils have been linked with is Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Convinced that the 22-year-old can improve his squad, Rangnick could persuade United to step up their interest in him next month.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Manchester United are considering a January move for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara as they see him as a perfect Paul Pogba replacement.



(Source: Daily Star) 🚨 Manchester United are considering a January move for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara as they see him as a perfect Paul Pogba replacement. (Source: Daily Star) https://t.co/sPJzaEo1Sp

Boubacar Kamara is entering the final six months of his contract with Marseille. There have been no signs that the midfielder will put pen to paper on a fresh deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Manchester United could look to take advantage of Kamara's contract situation next month. The Red Devils could push Marseille to accept a considerably lower offer for the Frenchman, who could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

However, Manchester United are not the only club interested in Kamara's services. Premier League clubs Leeds United and Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the versatile player.

Rangnick's side, though, could win the race for Kamara's signature by offering Marseille a transfer fee in January. Leeds and Newcastle are reportedly looking to land him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave 🇫🇷 Boubacar Kamara could become available on a free transfer next summer…



🤔 🔴 Should Man Utd be looking at snapping the 22 year old on the cheap in January? 🇫🇷 Boubacar Kamara could become available on a free transfer next summer… 🤔 🔴 Should Man Utd be looking at snapping the 22 year old on the cheap in January? https://t.co/WZfIGUkBlA

What can Boubacar Kamara offer Manchester United?

Boubacar Kamara rose through the ranks at Marseille before making his senior debut in 2017. Since then, the Frenchman has established himself as a regular for the Ligue 1 club, making 141 appearances across competitions.

Kamara could offer United versatility. While he is primarily a defensive midfielder, he can also operate as a centre-back.

Paul Pogba is edging towards the end of his contract with United. He is widely tipped to leave the club. With Nemanja Matic also on the wrong side of 30, the Red Devils could benefit from Boubacar Kamara's addition.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 22-year-old could also provide cover for the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in defence.

Edited by Bhargav