Manchester United interested in Inter Milan star and have made their first move - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Inter Milan midfielder David Frattesi as the summer transfer window approaches, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The 25-year-old has a chance of leaving the Serie A side this month.

Manchester United have endured their worst Premier League campaign this season and will be looking to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2025-26 season. They have had a long-standing interest in Frattesi since the days of former manager Erik ten Hag.

Davide Frattesi initially joined Inter Milan on a loan move from Sassuolo in 2023. The Nerazzurri made his move permanent last summer for a reported fee of €31.4 million. Since moving to San Siro, Frattesi has been a key player for Inter and has maintained that status in the ongoing season. He has made 47 appearances this term while racking up 1,986 minutes across competitions.

While Frattesi primarily plays as a central midfielder, he can also play as an attacking midfielder. His impact and versatility in midfield for Inter this season have seen him draw interest from clubs like Manchester United. As per the abovementioned source, the Red Devils made a call in recent weeks to make inquiries about his situation.

Frattesi’s current contract with Inter Milan will expire in 2028. His current market value is €32 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Gary Neville says Premier League forward would suit Ruben Amorim’s style of play at Manchester United

According to Sky Sports, Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is set to join Manchester United at the end of the season. The Red Devils are ready to trigger the £62.5 million release clause in the player’s contract, and the player himself wants to play for United despite interest from other clubs.

Speaking on Cunha’s potential move to Manchester United, Neville told Sky Sports:

"Man Utd are desperate in that position. You think of what Manchester United are playing now, they've let Jadon Sancho go, they've let (Marcus) Rashford go, they've let Antony go, so three players who are natural players who travel with the ball.

"They're playing with (Alejandro) Garnacho at the moment but then they're lopsided. On the other side, sometimes it's (Joshua) Zirkzee when he was fit, or they've got Bruno Fernandes stepping up in moments. Mason Mount's come in there but they need someone who can beat players, they need someone who's equally as good running through the middle with the ball and travelling with the ball, and go out wide and support the wing-back.

"So he's [Cunha] a type of player that you could see Manchester United being interested in, that would suit this system that Ruben Amorim wants to play. "They've lost three players who play in that type of position so they need to fulfil that, they'll need to fill those roles definitely or else they're going to struggle.

"They need to score goals. Ruben Amorim said at the weekend we're just struggling to score goals, so you need players who can take risks, good in the final third, and Cunha's got a lot of ability."

Cunha has been one of the top performers in the Premier League this season, with 15 league goals to his name.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More