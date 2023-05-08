 Manchester United interested in possible summer move for unhappy PSG star this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder star Marco Verratti this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Verratti is currently unhappy at the Parc des Princes. It has been claimed that he does not have complete faith in PSG’s current project, and he has also grown tired of being criticized by the club’s supporters. The 2020 European champion is reportedly prepared to leave Paris at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Many European clubs are interested in signing the talented central midfielder, with Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United being one of them. Ten Hag reportedly wants someone to pair up alongside Casemiro in midfield, and Verratti has emerged as a person of interest.

It has been claimed that Manchester United would be prepared to table a sizable offer to secure Verratti's services this summer. As per Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old midfielder, whose contract expires in June 2026, is currently valued at €50 million.

Manchester United are not the only team interested in signing Verratti this summer. Their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A powerhouse Juventus are also in the mix.

Manchester United target Marco Verratti served as PSG’s lynchpin in victory over Troyes

Ligue 1 leaders PSG traveled to Stade de l'Aube to take on Troyes on Sunday night (May 7). Having suffered a 3-1 defeat to Lorient in their previous outing, the Parisians needed a confident performance to maintain their six-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe (8’), Vitinha (59’), and Fabian Ruiz (86’) ensured a comfortable win for the visitors. Papa Ndiaga Yade scored the hosts’ only goal of the night.

Marco Verratti did not score or assist in the game but was at the heart of everything positive. He kept the game ticking with his passes, created goalscoring opportunities, and rarely gave possession away. Over the course of the night, Verratti completed a whopping 104 of 107 passes (97% passes). No player completed more passes or achieved better accuracy than Verratti.

He also created a match-high six goalscoring chances, including two big chances. Additionally, Verratti won two duels, made two recoveries, and delivered two accurate long balls.

