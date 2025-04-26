Manchester United interested in signing £34m-rated Serie A star previously wanted by Barcelona: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who previously drew interest from Barcelona. According to Tutto Mercato, the Slovakia international's future at his Serie A side is uncertain, despite him being contracted with the club till the summer of 2027 (via United District).
The Red Devils are potentially looking to bring a number of players in the upcoming transfer windows after a poor 2024/25 campaign. Ruben Amorim's team are placed 14th in the Premier League standings.
Veteran Casemiro, who may be on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer, is likely to have prompted the Red Devils to search for a replacement. Lobotka, also a defensive midfielder, will bring abundant experience to the Manchester United setup.
However, it is claimed that a move for the 30-year-old will not be straightforward. Barcelona continue to wish to secure the services of Lobotka, while Paris Saint-Germain have been named as an interested party.
So far this campaign, the defensive midfielder has made 32 appearances across competitions for Napoli, bagging two assists. His side are in contention for the Serie A title, placed second and level on points with leaders Inter Milan.
A move to Old Trafford will earn Lobotka the chance to play for one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. However, he, alongside Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes, in midfield, will have to help the Red Devils rebuild in the coming campaign.
Napoli are said to be willing to let go of Lobotka if an offer of around £34 million comes their way.
Manchester United loanee wishing of move to Barcelona in the summer- Reports
Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford reportedly wishes to join Barcelona in the summer. According to SPORT, this is a possibility, while the Bluagrana do not consider the Englishman their priority at the moment (via Football Espana).
Currenlty, Rashford is on loan at Aston Villa, where he's made 17 appearances across competitions, bagging four goals and six assists. This report adds that the Villans have the option to buy the attacker permanently in the summer for a fee of £40 million.
However, if they decide against making such a move, Barcelona will be allowed to sign Rashford in the summer. It is said that the Catalan outfit will only complete a deal for him if the terms are favorable.
To date, the 27-year-old has played 426 matches across competitions for Manchester United, bagging 138 goals and 77 assists.