Manchester United interested in signing £34m-rated Serie A star previously wanted by Barcelona: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who previously drew interest from Barcelona. According to Tutto Mercato, the Slovakia international's future at his Serie A side is uncertain, despite him being contracted with the club till the summer of 2027 (via United District).

Ad

The Red Devils are potentially looking to bring a number of players in the upcoming transfer windows after a poor 2024/25 campaign. Ruben Amorim's team are placed 14th in the Premier League standings.

Veteran Casemiro, who may be on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer, is likely to have prompted the Red Devils to search for a replacement. Lobotka, also a defensive midfielder, will bring abundant experience to the Manchester United setup.

Ad

Trending

However, it is claimed that a move for the 30-year-old will not be straightforward. Barcelona continue to wish to secure the services of Lobotka, while Paris Saint-Germain have been named as an interested party.

So far this campaign, the defensive midfielder has made 32 appearances across competitions for Napoli, bagging two assists. His side are in contention for the Serie A title, placed second and level on points with leaders Inter Milan.

Ad

A move to Old Trafford will earn Lobotka the chance to play for one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. However, he, alongside Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes, in midfield, will have to help the Red Devils rebuild in the coming campaign.

Napoli are said to be willing to let go of Lobotka if an offer of around £34 million comes their way.

Manchester United loanee wishing of move to Barcelona in the summer- Reports

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford reportedly wishes to join Barcelona in the summer. According to SPORT, this is a possibility, while the Bluagrana do not consider the Englishman their priority at the moment (via Football Espana).

Ad

Currenlty, Rashford is on loan at Aston Villa, where he's made 17 appearances across competitions, bagging four goals and six assists. This report adds that the Villans have the option to buy the attacker permanently in the summer for a fee of £40 million.

However, if they decide against making such a move, Barcelona will be allowed to sign Rashford in the summer. It is said that the Catalan outfit will only complete a deal for him if the terms are favorable.

To date, the 27-year-old has played 426 matches across competitions for Manchester United, bagging 138 goals and 77 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More