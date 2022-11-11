Manchester United interested in signing £35 million-rated Chelsea target - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in a race to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Dumfries, 26, has been a crucial first-team player for the Nerazzurri since arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £12 million last summer. The Netherlands international, who has a contract until June 2025, has helped his club lift the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

A traditional right-back for most of his professional career, Dumfries has recently transformed into an offensive wing-back. Pulling strings from the right flank, he has scored seven goals and contributed 10 assists in 64 games across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side.

As per reputed journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have expressed an interest in Dumfries, with Inter prepared to entertain bids in the region of £35 million. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be chasing the defender's signature.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are interested in luring Dumfries away from the San Siro in a potential swap deal involving former Inter midfielder Mateo Kovacic next summer, according to CalcioMercatoWeb.

Earlier in September, Dumfries shared his thoughts on the recent transfer rumors involving himself. He told De Telegraaf (via 90min):

"The interest flatters me, of course. But my focus is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto because we lost it last season."

Dumfries, who recently received a call-up to the Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been in fine form in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has netted two goals and laid out three assists in 19 matches so far.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are expected to splash the cash on a new right-back in the future. While Diogo Dalot is in the final year of his contract, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is believed to have reached the end of his disappointing stint at Old Trafford.

“New right back? I know every club at the top level always needs backup and competition”, ten Hag added. Erik ten Hag on Diogo Dalot: “I hope he keeps progressing, not only stick to this level. We're really happy with the development of Diogo”.“New right back? I know every club at the top level always needs backup and competition”, ten Hag added. Erik ten Hag on Diogo Dalot: “I hope he keeps progressing, not only stick to this level. We're really happy with the development of Diogo”. 🔴 #MUFC @utdreport“New right back? I know every club at the top level always needs backup and competition”, ten Hag added. https://t.co/LAmqs5cNZC

Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target makes bold claim on his future

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Metro), LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David suggested that he would be open to a transfer in the future. He said:

"The next step is always growing, having more ambition maybe a bigger club I think. Everyone wants to play for a massive club in their life. So if I had the chance to do it, I would go for it, for sure."

David, 22, has recently been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea (via Caught Offside) on the back of his stellar start to the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored nine goals and contributed three assists in 14 Ligue 1 matches for Lille this campaign.

As per Transfermarkt, David is currently valued at £40.5 million.

