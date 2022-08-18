Manchester United interested in signing 35-year-old goalkeeper as David de Gea’s backup: Reports

Manchester United have identified Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as the ideal candidate to play second fiddle to David de Gea, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United have made three additions to their squad this summer, signing Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. They are determined to further strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes this month.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their options in midfield and attack, but are also in the market for a new goalkeeper. Erik ten Hag wants to provide De Gea with competition and has prompted the club to increase their budget to sign a new shot-stopper.

It emerged on Wednesday (August 17) that Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer is a player of interest to Manchester United. The 33-year-old has his contract expiring next year, but the Bundesliga club are keen to tie him down to a new deal, according to the aforementioned source.

The Switzerland international, though, is not the only goalkeeper on the Red Devils' wishlist. Ten Hag's side view Everton custodian Begovic as the perfect back-up to De Gea, as per the report.

Like Sommer, Begovic also has his contract with the Toffees expiring at the end of the current season. Frank Lampard's side are hopeful of keeping him at the club at least until the end of his deal.

Everton are said to be determined to retain the Bosnia international's services this summer. They would still need to find a replacement even if they agreed to part ways with him.

Begovic would bring with him a significant amount of Premier League experience. He was Stoke City's first-choice goalkeeper between 2010 and 2015 and made 160 appearances.

The Bosnian then played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea and Gianluigi Donnarumma at AC Milan before moving to Everton. He played seven matches across all competitions for the Toffees last term.

Manchester United allowed Dean Henderson to leave on loan

The goalkeeping department has emerged as an area of concern for Manchester United after they allowed Dean Henderson to leave on loan this summer. The 25-year-old joined Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal earlier in the window.

The England international has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Tricky Trees. He starred in their 1-0 win against West Ham United last weekend, saving Declan Rice's penalty and ensuring the victory.

Meanwhile, De Gea was at fault for two goals as the Red Devils lost 4-0 to Brentford. The Spaniard's form is a serious cause for concern for Ten Hag this season.

