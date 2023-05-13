Manchester United join Arsenal in race to sign 23-year-old centre-back: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

As reported by Foot Mercato reporter Santi Aouna, both the Red Devils and the Gunners have made enquiries for the French defender.

Simakan only extended his contract with RB Leipzig in December, keeping him at the club until 2027.

However, the Bundesliga giants could be willing to cash in on the 23-year-old if their asking price is matched.

The Manchester United and Arsenal target is a versatile defender who is capable of playing either at right-back or centre-back.

The Frenchman joined RB Leipzig from French side Strasbourg in 2021 and has established himself as an important player for the side.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to reinforce at both right-back and centre-back this summer and Simakan could therefore prove to be a solid addition.

Harry Maguire has been heavily linked with an exit with his playing time being severely limited this season. Raphael Varane, meanwhile, has struggled with injury problems.

The Red Devils have also been rumored to be looking to bolster their right-back options as well.

Arsenal have also been strongly linked with Simakan as Mikel Arteta also looks to reinforce his backline.

William Saliba's injury has derailed the Gunners' title challenge and bringing a new top-class versatile defender of Simakan's caliber could be a wise move.

Simakan has played 34 games across competitions this season and has contributed three goals and provided eight assists.

Erik ten Hag provides green light for Manchester United to chase Arsenal and Chelsea-linked midfielder

Amadou Onana

Manchester United could reportedly battle Arsenal and Chelsea for the signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

As reported by Football Insider, Onana has caught the eye of a number of top clubs across Europe despite Everton's dismal season.

The Belgium international joined the Toffees last summer from Lille in a deal worth £33 million and has been one of the rare shining lights for the Merseyside club.

The midfielder has featured 32 times across competitions, chipping in with one goal and two assists.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is understood to be a huge admirer of the 21-year-old for his all-round ability.

The Arsenal target is contracted to Everton till 2027 but is set to push for a departure this summer, especially if the Toffees are relegated.

Everton have reportedly slapped a £70 million price tag on Onana but could struggle to command the fee if they are relegated.

