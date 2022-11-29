Manchester United join Barcelona in race to sign midfielder with £52m release clause: Reports

Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to a report from Express Sport.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is still believed to be keen to bolster his midfield department. In the summer, the Dutch boss signed two experienced midfielders in Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, who have made an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

However, both players will turn 31 next year, which is why the Red Devils are believed to be keen on bringing in a younger midfield orchestrator.

Frenkie de Jong and Youri Tielemans have both been mentioned as targets for the 20-time English champions but it is Martin Zubimendi who tops their wishlist. The 23-year-old midfielder, who has been linked strongly with Barcelona, signed a contract extension with Real Sociedad just a few months ago.

The Spaniard, however, has a £52 million release clause in his deal which has come to the attention of the Premier League giants. The Express Sport report also suggests that the defensive midfielder is keen on a move to the Theater of Dreams.

Manchester United's interest in Zubimendi could be bad news for Barcelona who have been chasing his signature for quite a while now. As reported by Spanish outlet Sport in September, the Real Sociedad star has been identified by the Blaugrana as the heir to Sergio Busquets.

Busquets' Barca contract expires at the end of the season and the player is believed to be eager to move on. The veteran midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami where he could be reunited with former teammate Lionel Messi.

Zubimendi came through the youth ranks of Real Sociedad and already has 114 senior appearances to his name for his boyhood club. He has also been capped once for Spain but has not been called up for La Furia Roja's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona could sign Cristiano Ronaldo after his release from Manchester United

Barcelona have been sensationally linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo following his contract termination at Manchester United.

The Blaugrana have a strong relationship with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, who is said to be in talks with Barca president Joan Laporta over moves for two of his clients. The Catalan giants are also chasing the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Ruben Neves.

Ronaldo's move to Barca would be a huge dent in his legacy at rivals Real Madrid, where the Portuguese scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 appearances.

