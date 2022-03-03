Manchester United join Barcelona and Real Madrid in race for 25-year-old midfielder: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The Spaniard has been at Napoli for four years and has been a mainstay in the side since joining from Real Betis. Ruiz is yet to agree to a new deal with the Naples side which has only increased speculation surrounding his future.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport's journalist Antonio Giordano (via The Cult of Calcio) claims Manchester United have joined fellow Premier League clubs Manchester City and Arsenal in the race for the Spaniard's signature.

TEAMtalk @TEAMtalk



teamtalk.com/manchester-uni… Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is on both Manchester United and Arsenal's radar. Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is on both Manchester United and Arsenal's radar. 📰teamtalk.com/manchester-uni…

Manchester United are certainly in need of midfield reinforcements. Paul Pogba's future at the club is uncertain as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have reportedly targeted West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouaméni as potential midfield signings. However, Ruiz could be a less expensive alternative. With just one year left on his deal with Napoli, Ruiz will most likely fetch a less expensive fee than Rice or Tchouameni.

However, interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid could stir up a transfer saga, increasing the player's price tag.

Will Ruiz head to Manchester United, Barcelona or Real Madrid?

Ruiz has been in fine form this season.

All three sides are in need of midfield reinforcements with mainstays in their teams reaching the near end of their careers and likely to depart.

The Red Devils have been in need of a midfielder to sit in front of the defence. Nemanja Matic had been Manchester United's defensive midfielder in recent years. However, he is now 33 and slowing down.

B/R Football @brfootball



(via

Fabián Ruiz sends Napoli to the top of Serie A with this 94th-minute strike against Lazio 🥶(via @CBSSportsGolazo Fabián Ruiz sends Napoli to the top of Serie A with this 94th-minute strike against Lazio 🥶(via @CBSSportsGolazo) https://t.co/b8Whjlymhi

Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United have created chances but their problem is putting the ball in the back of the net. Ruiz has six goals and four assists in 28 appearances for Napoli this season and will improve the Red Devils' output.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is beginning to flourish under coach Xavi. But it is the future of an aging Sergio Busquets that will be of concern to many at the club. The Blaugrana have reportedly set their sights on AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie but Ruiz offers more than the Ivorian, particularly in attack.

As for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid, their three central midfielders can all be world-class on their day but are aging by the minute. Luka Modric, 36, Casemiro, 30, and Toni Kroos, 32, are all nearing the dying stages of their careers. Ruiz could be a hugely important step in trying to replace these world-class players.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar