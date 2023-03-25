Manchester United join Juventus in race for 23-year-old Serie A midfielder - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined Juventus in their pursuit of Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi. The Italian has enjoyed an impressive season for I Neroverdi and is catching the eye of top European sides.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuveFC), the Red Devils have been tracking Frattesi, 23. He has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals in 28 games across competitions. The Italian is a box-to-box midfielder boasting pace and power. He has earned plaudits for his consistent performances at the heart of Alessio Dionisi's side's midfield.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is seemingly looking to bolster his side's midfield, which already boasts Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Fred and Scott McTominay. There are question marks over the latter's future, with Newcastle United reportedly interested. Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer is on loan at Old Trafford but could head back to the Bavarians following Julian Nagelsmann's dismissal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are not the only side showing an interest in Frattesi, with Juventus also keen on the midfielder. The Old Lady have identified the youngster as a top target for the summer.

Frattesi is valued by Transfermarkt at €22 million. He has had loan spells at the Empoli and Monza. The Italian started his career at AS Roma but failed to make the step up to the senior team.

Gareth Southgate frustrated over Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford's absence

Rashford has been in prolific form this season.

England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted that he's disappointed that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford withdrew from his squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Rashford was called up to the Three Lions' 25-man squad for the Euro qualifier games against Italy and Ukraine. The Red Devils' attacker, though, withdrew after picking up a knock in United's 3-1 win over Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals last Sunday (March 19).

Southgate touched on Rashford's withdrawal by hinting at frustration over his absence from the squad. He said (via the Times):

"In terms of a loss when you haven’t had him that often, then it’s different to being a loss. But, without a doubt, he was in good form. We were looking forward to seeing him.”

Rashford is enjoying a memorable season with Manchester United, scoring 27 goals in 44 games across competitions. The English striker was also a standout performer for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored three goals in five games as Southgate's men crashed out in the quarterfinals.

England, meanwhile, have kickstarted their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over their Euro 2020 conquerors Italy. Southgate's side next face Ukraine at the Wembley on Sunday (March 26). They will be without Rashford's Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw too, who picked up a red card in the win over Italy in Naples.

