Newcastle eye Manchester United star not preferred by Ten Hag in transfer to bring best out of Bruno Guimaraes: Reports 

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in the summer. The Magpies believe that the Scotsman can bring the best out of Bruno Guimares.

As per a report in The Telegraph, manager Erik ten Hag doesn't prefer McTominay at Old Trafford. The report claims the midfielder is no longer a part of the club's future and is free to leave in the summer.

Newcastle United believe they can lure him to St James' Park, and the move could bring the best out of Guimares. The Brazilian has been a star for the Magpies since joining the club from Olympique Lyon in January 2022. He is in contract talks with the club, with his current deal expiring in 20206.

Eddie Howe is keen to keep the Brazilian at the club. He believes McTominay will help him get more freedom on the pitch and thus play a better part in the final third.

Guimaraes, 25, has made 45 appearances for Newcastle, registering nine goals and four assists.

Manchester United star told to join Newcastle United

Paul Parker has urged Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay to leave Old Trafford. The Red Devils legend claims the midfielder is good enough to play for another Premier League side but it could be tough because of his wages.

He said:

"Scott McTominay has to move away from Man United in the summer. He wants to stay in the Premier League but it's going to be tough for him to find a new club. He is not good enough to play for a top side and the smaller clubs can't pay his wages."

Parker added:

"I think it could be a possibility for him to go to Rangers. He is not good enough to play for Celtic. There is no way he would be able to play regularly for Celtic in the way they play. He will have a better chance of playing if he moves to Rangers."

Parker believes McTominay staying at Manchester United despite not getting regular playing time shows a lack of ambition. He said:

"But of course he can't continue at Man United. Maybe he feels confident just sitting on the bench but that is a lack of ambition. Man United don't want a player that is comfortable with being on the bench. They want players that work hard to get into the starting lineup and not just be satisfied with playing at the biggest club in the world."

McTominay has been at Manchester United since 2002 and has made 202 senior appearances, contributing 18 goals and five assists.

