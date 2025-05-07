Manchester United join Liverpool and Barcelona in 3-way battle for 29-year-old German international: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to face competition from Liverpool and Barcelona for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. According to CaughtOffSide, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Inter Milan are also keeping tabs on the Germany international.
While an agreement with any of these clubs is yet to be reached, it seems certain that Tah will be moving on from his Bundesliga employers. The centre-back will become a free agent once his current agreement expires at the season's end.
Recently speaking about his future, the 29-year-old told Sky Sports (via CaughtOffSide):
"To be honest, I don’t have a timeframe. But the club knows about it. And it’s been the same as it has been all along."
A move to Manchester United may not be the most desirable at the moment, with the Red Devils placed 15th in the Premier League standings. However, they could offer Champions League football next season if they win the Europa League this year.
With Liverpool and Barcelona in the mix, it is likely that Tah would be more tempted to join either of these clubs. The Reds won the Premier League this campaign, while the Blaugrana look like they will claim the La Liga title.
Overall, this season, he's made 47 appearances across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen, bagging four goals and an assist. He won the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal in Leverkusen, along with one other trophy.
Manchester United could beat Liverpool to signing Barcelona star in the summer- Reports
Manchester United are reportedly looking to beat Liverpool to secure the services of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in the summer transfer window. According to reports from Spain, the Red Devils management are willing to go all out to bring the Uruguay international to Old Trafford (via Football FanCast).
It is claimed that Ruben Amorim and Co. are willing to offer about £68 million to tempt the Catalans into selling their player, who is contracted till 2031. Araujo has spent some time on the sidelines this campaign due to injury, which has led him to make 23 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and assists each.
Despite Manchester United's interest, it is claimed by this report that Barcelona have ruled out selling Araujo in the summer. Even if the Spanish giants were willing to let go, a move would not have been easy, with Bayern Munich also having shown an interest in the defender recently.