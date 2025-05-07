Manchester United join Liverpool and Barcelona in 3-way battle for 29-year-old German international: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to face competition from Liverpool and Barcelona for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. According to CaughtOffSide, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Inter Milan are also keeping tabs on the Germany international.

Ad

While an agreement with any of these clubs is yet to be reached, it seems certain that Tah will be moving on from his Bundesliga employers. The centre-back will become a free agent once his current agreement expires at the season's end.

Recently speaking about his future, the 29-year-old told Sky Sports (via CaughtOffSide):

"To be honest, I don’t have a timeframe. But the club knows about it. And it’s been the same as it has been all along."

Ad

Trending

A move to Manchester United may not be the most desirable at the moment, with the Red Devils placed 15th in the Premier League standings. However, they could offer Champions League football next season if they win the Europa League this year.

With Liverpool and Barcelona in the mix, it is likely that Tah would be more tempted to join either of these clubs. The Reds won the Premier League this campaign, while the Blaugrana look like they will claim the La Liga title.

Ad

Overall, this season, he's made 47 appearances across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen, bagging four goals and an assist. He won the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal in Leverkusen, along with one other trophy.

Manchester United could beat Liverpool to signing Barcelona star in the summer- Reports

Ronald Araujo

Manchester United are reportedly looking to beat Liverpool to secure the services of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in the summer transfer window. According to reports from Spain, the Red Devils management are willing to go all out to bring the Uruguay international to Old Trafford (via Football FanCast).

Ad

It is claimed that Ruben Amorim and Co. are willing to offer about £68 million to tempt the Catalans into selling their player, who is contracted till 2031. Araujo has spent some time on the sidelines this campaign due to injury, which has led him to make 23 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and assists each.

Despite Manchester United's interest, it is claimed by this report that Barcelona have ruled out selling Araujo in the summer. Even if the Spanish giants were willing to let go, a move would not have been easy, with Bayern Munich also having shown an interest in the defender recently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More