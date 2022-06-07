Manchester United 'keen' on deal to sign 26-year-old right-back this summer - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries has had an impressive season with both club and country.

He moved from PSV Eindhoven to Inter Milan las summer in a move worth £12.33 million. The Dutch right-back has flourished under new boss Simone Inzaghi, scoring five times and assisting on seven occasions in 45 appearances.

His form has drawn the interest of United, who alongside Bayern Munich are being touted with a move for the defender (per Calciomercato via Daily Mail).

The report states that Inter will agree to sell Dumfries if they can retain Tottenham Hotspur target Alessandro Bastoni.

Dumfries could become part of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United overhaul, where a number of new faces could be set to make their debut next season.

The club hired Ten Hag after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season. It is now five years since the Red Devils last won any silverware.

Bayern, despite confirming the signing of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui, are also interested in adding Dumfries to their ranks.

It could potentially be a move for Bayern, where Julien Nagelsmann deploys the Dutchman as winger. The Inter right-back has previously operated higher up the flank.

The reason for this is the uncertain future of Serge Gnabry at Bayern Munich. The German winner has reportedly turned down Bayern's latest contract offer, according to BayernStrikes.

Dumfries has three years left on his current deal with Inter, and Transfermarkt values the Dutchman at £18 million.

Manchester United's right-back situation leads to interest in Denzel Dumfries

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (left) may be on the move this summer

Manchester United currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as their right-back options. Dumfries is possibly being seen as an upgrade over them both, as neither player impressed for the club in the recently concluded season.

The Athletic reports that the English full-back is a loan target for his former side Crystal Palace. Wan-Bissaka made 26 appearances across all competitions this past campaign.

His Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot has reportedly been told he will be part of Ten Hag's side come next season.

Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils are keen to retain the services of Dalot despite past interest from the likes of AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

The Portuguese star made 30 appearances in all competitions last season.

He usurped Wan-Bissaka to become former interim manager Ralf Rangnick's first-choice right back.

