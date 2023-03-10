Manchester United keen on selling star player who has made 14 appearances this season - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell Anthony Martial in the summer. The French striker has endured an injury-ridden season and seems to be heading towards the Old Trafford exit door.

According to Manchester Evening News, Martial's days are numbered with the Red Devils. The Frenchman's contract expires next year but the club have the option of a one-year extension.

The 27-year-old's injury woes have caused him to sit out large portions of the season. He has made 14 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Martial joined Manchester United from AS Monaco aged 19 in 2015 for an initial £36 million, making him British football's most expensive teenager at the time. He was tipped to have a bright future, with a clause worth £7.2 million being placed in his contract should he win the Ballon d'Or.

However, Martial has failed to live up to expectations amid his constant fitness issues. He was sent out on loan to Sevilla in the second half of last season but struggled again with an injury. He scored one goal and provided one assist in 12 games.

Weghorst joined Manchester United on 13 January 2023. Minutes played for Manchester United this season:Anthony Martial: 749Wout Weghorst: 813Weghorst joined Manchester United on 13 January 2023. #MUFC Minutes played for Manchester United this season:🇫🇷 Anthony Martial: 749🇳🇱 Wout Weghorst: 813Weghorst joined Manchester United on 13 January 2023. #MUFC https://t.co/66x5kTLNMF

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new center forward in the summer with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen reportedly on their radar. Ten Hag has had to rely on Marcus Rashford in the striker's berth as well as loanee Wout Weghorst. The Dutch striker is set to return to Burnley following the expiration of his loan at the end of the season.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is tipped to move to SPL side Rangers

Scott McTominay could also leave Old Trafford in the summer.

McTominay is another Manchester United player whose future hangs in the balance. The Scottish midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, starting 12 of 30 matches across competitions. He has scored two goals and provided one assist.

Reports claim that he is one of 13 Red Devils players who could be set to leave in the summer. He has two years left on his contract. Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has tipped him for a move to Rangers. However, he doesn't think McTominay is good enough to play for their arch-rivals Celtic. He told My Betting Sites:

“I think it could be a possibility for him to go to Rangers. He is not good enough to play for Celtic. There is no way he would be able to play regularly for Celtic in the way they play. He will have a better chance of playing if he moves to Rangers."

United Update @UnitedsUpdate Scott McTominay is the first player in Premier League history to score two goals inside the opening three minutes of a game. #MUFC Scott McTominay is the first player in Premier League history to score two goals inside the opening three minutes of a game. #MUFC https://t.co/N4R6DmLtNu

McTominay rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making his debut in 2017. He has since made 200 appearances, scoring 18 goals and contributing five assists.

