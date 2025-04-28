Manchester United keeping close tabs on Ligue 1 breakout star despite mammoth €130m valuation: Reports

According to a report by Stretty News, Manchester United are closely monitoring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youngster Desire Doue. The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in Europe following an impressive campaign with the Paris-based outfit.

PSG have enjoyed a successful campaign domestically and on the continent. Luis Enrique's side clinched Ligue 1 with games to go. They are also in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, where they'll face Arsenal for a spot in the final. They will also face Reims in the Coupe de France final on May 24.

Doue has played a huge role in his side's success, contributing 13 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions. Aside from his goal contributions, the France international has proven to be a generational talent with his displays on the pitch.

As per the abovementioned sources, Manchester United have been fascinated by Doue's performance and have sent scouts to watch him on multiple occasions. The Manchester club initially sent scouts to watch him during PSG's Champions League Round of 16 clash with Liverpool at Parc des Princes in March.

The club's scouts were also present to watch Doue during PSG's recent league matches against Nantes and OGC Nice. However, a move for the former Stade de Rennais forward in the summer looks impossible due to his current market valuation of €130 million. PSG also have no intention of parting ways with Doue.

Manchester United are not the only European heavyweights who have shown interest in Doue. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping close tabs on the PSG youngster.

Manchester United to battle Chelsea, Barcelona, others for 15-year-old talent likened to Lionel Messi - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly competing with Chelsea, Barcelona, and other top European sides for the signature of 15-year-old Mali talent Aboubacar Maiga. The Malian U-16 star has drawn comparisons to Argentine icon Lionel Messi.

Maiga, who has been nicknamed the 'Malian Messi', has shown immense creativity and technical know-how for his age. Like Messi, he plays on the right wing or in an attacking midfield role. He is also versatile and a good dribbler like the Argentine.

TBR Football reports that the Red Devils are looking to recruit the teenager to their academy. They will face tough competition from Chelsea, Barcelona, and Manchester City. He is also been monitored by the Red Bull organization.

