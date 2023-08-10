Manchester United keeping tabs on 24-year-old striker, will look to sign him next summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly already targeting Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen next summer as he will have a year left on his contract.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are studying options for next summer and those targets are ones whose contracts are being run down. Osimhen's name features and the Nigerian striker was already linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, Napoli priced the 24-year-old out of a move to Manchester United as their president Aurelio De Laurentiis slapped a £170 million price tag on him. The young forward was crucial for Gli Azzurri last season as they won the Scudetto. He bagged 31 goals in 39 games across competitions and is regarded as one of Europe's deadliest strikers.

However, Erik ten Hag's side may now come in for the Nigeria international as he looks to be remaining at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. His fee will lower as the clock ticks down on his contract which expires in 2025.

Manchester United have lured Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford in a £72 million deal including add-ons from Atalanta. The 20-year-old is viewed as a diamond in the rough and a work in progress who Ten Hag can transform into a prolific frontman.

However, Osimhen is the finished article and has shown season after season his capabilities of performing at the highest level. United are circling for the Nigerian as his contract reaches its final year.

Victor Osimhen turned down a move to Manchester United in 2020

Osimhen could have already been a Red Devil.

The Napoli forward nearly joined Manchester United three years ago according to his brother. However, Osimhen allegedly turned down a move to the Red Devils due to not wanting to compete with his compatriot Odion Ighalo.

Osimhen's brother claimed that the striker has so much respect for Ighalo that he didn't want to rival him for the center-forward's role at Old Trafford. Andrew stated in 2020 (via The Daily Mail):

"It is very true that Manchester United wanted Victor but he told me something like he had too much respect for Odion Ighalo to be competing for shirts with his senior colleague.

The forward instead joined Napoli from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille for £54 million. That fee looks set to be more than doubled should he depart the Serie A giants.

Red Devils fans will be frustrated to learn that they could already have had Osimhen in their ranks. Ighalo only spent a year on loan at Old Trafford before heading back to Chinese side SH Shenhua in January 2021.