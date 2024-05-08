Manchester United keeping tabs on €70m-rated goalkeeper, could swoop if Andre Onana continues to underwhelm: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro amid Andre Onana's unconvincing debut season. The Cameroonian shot-stopper arrived from Inter Milan last summer but has endured a topsy-turvy campaign.

Marca reports that the Red Devils are tracking Remiro who has enjoyed a fine season at Reale Arena. The 29-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has made 45 appearances across competitions, keeping 20 clean sheets.

Manchester United have Remiro on their agenda but will look to negotiate with Sociedad due to his expensive release clause of €70 million. He has three years left on his contract with Imanol Alguacil's side.

Andre Onana has put in several questionable performances this season but hasn't been helped by United's depleted defense. He made several glaring errors as his side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages.

The 28-year-old has Cameroonian goalkeeper has made 47 appearances across competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets. He cost €50.2 million and arrived at Old Trafford as David de Gea's replacement.

Onana looked to have turned a corner after Manchester United's Champions League elimination. He put in some excellent displays in the Premier League but the odd mistake has raised doubts about his role as the club's No.1.

Manchester United's Andre Onana admits he struggled during the early stages of the season

Andre Onana went through a wretched period at the start of his Red Devils career. The former Ajax shot-stopper came in for heavy criticism amid underwhelming performances.

The 37-cap Cameroon international admitted it was a tough time in an interview with Manchester United's official website:

"Yeah, it was really hard [to start off with] but it’s the first time I faced such a situation. Now I know the league, I know the people, I know the country, I know Manchester – okay, Rainchester! When I look back now, I’m just smiling because it was a big lesson for me."

Andre Onana suggested he was asking himself whether he'd made the right decision joining United from Inter. He was a hit at the San Siro, impressing as they reached last season's Champions League final:

"But in the beginning, I was like, ‘Wow, did I make the right choice?’ But I’m definitely 100 per cent sure I made the right choice because Manchester United is the bigger club in this country, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. Who would say no to come to play for this beautiful club?"

Onana signed a five-year deal when he arrived at Old Trafford last summer. That contract runs until 2028 but he may need to show improvement next season if the club doesn't delve into the goalkeeping market.